Cellphone blue light makes your face age faster, study reveals – 01/09/2022

Do you spend a lot of time on your cell phone? Know that excessive exposure to light from the device can make you age faster, according to study by the Oregon Department of Integrative Biology State University — TVs and laptops are also on the list of risky devices.

Scientists did an experiment using flies, which were exposed to excessive amounts of light. The metabolite levels of your cells changed in the process, resulting in the premature death of these cells.

According to the researchers, cellular metabolites from flies have the same functions as humans — and the aging process is the result of cell death.

“There are growing concerns that prolonged exposure to artificial light, especially blue-enriched LED light, could be harmful to human health. Although the full effects of lifetime blue light exposure are not yet known in humans, aging observed in short-lived model organisms should alert us to the potential for cell damage,” said Dr. Jadwiga Giebultowicz, a scientist who studies biological clocks and led the research, KTVZ.

How was the study done?

Scientists looked at the survival rate of flies kept in darkness and then in an environment of constant blue light. To understand the effects, the insects’ change was carried out at progressively advanced ages — transitions from dark to light occurred at two, 20, 40 and 60 days.

According to the scientists, the study involved the effect of blue light on the mitochondria of fly cells. Mitochondria act as a cell’s power plant, generating adenosine triphosphate, or ATP, a source of chemical energy.

“The new aspect of this study is showing that chronic exposure to blue light can impair energy production pathways, even in cells that are not specialized in detecting light,” said Giebultowicz.

“We determined that specific reactions in mitochondria were dramatically reduced by blue light, while other reactions were diminished by age regardless of blue light. You can think of this as exposure to blue light adding insult to injury in aged flies.”

Despite the results, it should be noted that there is a difference between the amount of blue light to which the flies were exposed and the much lower levels that we usually receive from cell phones.

Still, Giebultowicz advises: “Our study suggests that avoiding excessive exposure to blue light may be a good anti-aging strategy,” he told the website of Fast Company magazine.