Ceni does not spare Igor Gomes after expulsion in defeat by São Paulo: ‘It was his mistake’

As expected, the expulsion of midfielder Igor Gomes in the first half of São Paulo’s defeat by Atlético-GO by 3-1 in the first game of the Copa Sudamericana semifinalthis Thursday (1), at Serra Dourada, was one of the topics addressed by Rogério Ceni in the changing rooms.

Responding to almost all matches about the insistence on shirt 26, who lives astral hell in Morumbi, getting booed by the crowd, Ceni this time opened his shirt 26: it was a mistake. And that cost Tricolor dearly.

– Any expulsion is preponderant. We had already experienced this with the (Universidad) Católica. It was one of the worst games individually speaking. At 11 against 11, we were doing well. We conceded the goal, Luciano equalized and Igor (Gomes) was sent off – pointed out the São Paulo commander, referring to the three athletes expelled in the duel of the round of 16 of the continental competition.

Ceni preferred not to find mechanisms to justify the two yellow cards received by shirt 26 in eight minutes.

– When you play under boos, it’s complicated. The move does not depend on that, it was his mistake, he already had the yellow card and could not have given the cart. For the rest, it could be psychological, but the crucial thing has nothing to do with it. Unfortunately, he made a mistake, as we all have in our careers. The game got more complicated after that. The intention now is how to turn the game around in Morumbi. We have conditions, and our focus today is that.

São Paulo now needs to win by at least two goals difference next Thursday (8), at Morumbi, to at least take the decision of the spot in the final to penalties.

