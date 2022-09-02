Census 2022: how was the day of the census takers strike — and what the IBGE says

Thais Carrança – @tcarran

From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

1 September 2022 Updated 4 hours ago

Credit, Disclosure photo caption, Capitals such as Salvador, Recife, Rio de Janeiro and Brasília registered protests, which also took place in smaller cities.

Census 2022 IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) census takers crossed their arms and held demonstrations in several cities across the country this Thursday (1/9), demanding improvements in working conditions.

They complain of problems such as delays in transfers of travel allowance, delay in payment for sectors already completed by census takers and delay in remuneration for the training period.

They also complain about security problems in carrying out the collection — such as assaults, threats, sexual harassment and racism — and the population’s resistance to responding, which they attribute to the lack of dissemination of the survey by the IBGE amid budget restrictions.

According to leaders, capitals such as Salvador, Recife, Rio de Janeiro and Brasília had mobilizations, which also took place in smaller cities, such as Iranduba, in Amazonas and Icó, in Ceará, according to records made by the census takers themselves on social networks.

The IBGE says that the Census collection proceeded normally this Thursday and that some census takers asked to talk to the institute’s superintendencies in the states, being received and heard.

The statistical agency also says that “99% of the problems of late payment of census takers have already been resolved since last week” and that “new procedures in the payment routine were adopted, starting this week, to speed up the process”.

“The incidents that occurred with some census takers during their data collection work were punctual. The IBGE state units provided assistance to the employees involved and, when necessary, guidance on the registration of the occurrence with the public security agencies”, added the institute.

According to the IBGE website, which allows the monitoring of the census operation, from August 1st (date of start of collection) to September 1st, 63.4 million people had been counted by the Census, which represents 29% of the population, estimated by the institute itself at 215 million.

In 2010, according to the IBGE balance at the time, 92 million people were registered in the first month of operation, a number then equivalent to 48% of the population. The comparison reveals the difficulties faced by the Census this year.

Scheduled to take place in 2020, the Census had to be postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic. In 2021, it was postponed again, due to lack of budget. After the Federal Supreme Court (STF) decision, the federal government released R$ 2.3 billion to carry out the research, an amount 26% less than the R$ 3.1 billion initially planned.

Credit, Reproduction Facebook photo caption, Census takers protest in Iranduba, Amazonas

‘We just want dignity for the category’

Lucas Ferreira, from the Union of Census Takers of Salvador, says that in the capital of Bahia, the strike began this Thursday and should last until Saturday (3/9), with a new deliberation at an assembly planned for Sunday.

Also according to the representative, the census takers held a demonstration this Thursday morning at the Lapa subway station, in the Nazaré neighborhood, bringing together about 100 people at the time of greatest concentration.

“We know that we will not be able to stop 100%, even because more united categories usually cannot stop 100%, let alone a temporary category”, says Ferreira.

According to the representative, the census takers’ claims include immediate payment of delayed travel and training allowances; early receipt of travel assistance; payment for closed sectors within 5 days; greater transparency in the amounts to be paid by the IBGE; and greater publicity about the Census, among other guidelines.

The remuneration of the category varies, depending on the number of interviews and hours worked.

According to the spokesman, census takers met last week with the IBGE superintendent in Bahia, André Urpia.

“He received us, promised that he would solve some problems, such as the issue of payments for late transport. He said that he would reduce the time of receipt, but we remain in the field of promise. The IBGE says it will do it, tells the media that it will do, but in fact it doesn’t”, says Ferreira.

On Tuesday (30/8), in a press conference for the first balance sheet of the Census, the IBGE informed that it would carry out some measures to respond to the discontent of the census takers.

Among them, the release of partial payment before the supervision of the questionnaires, a step that can take up to ten days; allocation of more resources for mobility assistance; and reclassification of payment ranges by questionnaires carried out.

In addition, there would be an ongoing review of the census takers’ remuneration simulator, to better reflect the final payment amount, according to information from the IBGE human resources coordinator, Bruno Malheiros, and the person responsible for the technical project of the 2022 Census, Luciano Duarte, to the newspaper Valor Econômico.

BBC News Brasil asked the IBGE press office to confirm these measures, but received in response only the information that “new procedures in the payment routine were adopted, starting this week, to speed up the process”, without further details.

“It’s all in the promise, the IBGE is doing politics with us”, criticizes Ferreira. “We just want dignity for the category.”

‘Claims are fair’, says Assibge

Bruno Mandelli Perez, director of the national executive of Assibge (the institute’s workers’ union), says that the entity does not participate in the organization of the strike and that the board became aware of the mobilization of census takers through social networks.

“What we did here in Rio de Janeiro and in some other states was to go to the place where the census takers were scheduled to take place this Thursday and talk to them. Here in Rio, there were around 20 to 25 census takers at the IBGE’s door”, account Perez.

“We did not participate in the organization of the strike, but, understanding that the claims are fair, and wanting to have a solution as soon as possible so as not to impact the Demographic Census, we talked with the state administration of the IBGE, with the census takers and participated in a meeting between they.”

Credit, Reproduction Facebook photo caption, Census takers protested in front of the IBGE headquarters in Rio de Janeiro and had a meeting with the institute’s state directorate

According to the director of Assibge, at the meeting, the IBGE board in Rio said that some of the census takers’ claims were beyond the state’s scope or would depend on more budget, which would be unfeasible. But some practical issues, such as late payments, were raised at the meeting itself.

As for the promises of change made by the IBGE at the Census balance sheet press conference, Perez says that, based on the information he has, the amount allocated to the transportation fee has already been increased, but the institute is still working to put into practice the advance payment by the sectors closed by census takers, which would still depend on a change in the system.

Asked about the effect of the problems faced by census takers on the progress of Census collection, Perez believes that the biggest problem is the difficulty in filling vacancies.

According to information released by the IBGE on Tuesday (8/30), 144,634 census takers are currently in the field, representing 78.8% of the total available vacancies.

In nine states, the percentage of hiring is below the national average. The worst situations occur in Mato Grosso (51%) and São Paulo (57%), but they are also below average: Espírito Santo, the three states in the South region, Mato Grosso do Sul, Goiás and Rondônia.

According to the IBGE, the difficulty of hiring is greater in states where the unemployment rate is lower.

Perez, from Assibge, says that in fact, the difficulty of hiring is greater in states with higher income and more dynamic labor market. But he says that this issue also reveals the problems with the remuneration of census takers, such as the value considered low and the difficulty in understanding the amounts to be received, due to payment for productivity.

“If you have more difficulty [de contratar] in states where the income is higher, it is logical that, if the remuneration were higher, it would be more attractive”, evaluates the unionist.