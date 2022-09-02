Census 2022: how was the day of the census takers strike — and what the IBGE says

  Thais Carrança
  BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

Census takers protest in Salvador, September 1, 2022

Capitals such as Salvador, Recife, Rio de Janeiro and Brasília registered protests, which also took place in smaller cities.

Census 2022 IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) census takers crossed their arms and held demonstrations in several cities across the country this Thursday (1/9), demanding improvements in working conditions.

They complain of problems such as delays in transfers of travel allowance, delay in payment for sectors already completed by census takers and delay in remuneration for the training period.

They also complain about security problems in carrying out the collection — such as assaults, threats, sexual harassment and racism — and the population’s resistance to responding, which they attribute to the lack of dissemination of the survey by the IBGE amid budget restrictions.

According to leaders, capitals such as Salvador, Recife, Rio de Janeiro and Brasília had mobilizations, which also took place in smaller cities, such as Iranduba, in Amazonas and Icó, in Ceará, according to records made by the census takers themselves on social networks.

