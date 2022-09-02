Check out 6 breakfast habits that help you lose belly fat

Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day. The morning menu should be well planned; otherwise, it can get in the way of weight loss.

In general, the first meal corresponds to a percentage between 20% and 25% of the total caloric value of the daily diet. To lose weight and, consequently, lose your belly and achieve a slimmer waist, breakfast should have a good supply of protein and fiber-rich carbohydrates.

Nutritionist Bruno Rua suggests that breakfast become a pleasurable ritual to be incorporated into the routine. “Many people skip breakfast for lack of time. The meal should be easy to prepare, in addition to providing satiety. With these characteristics, there will be good chances that it will become a good eating habit”, he explains.

.

6 habits that should be incorporated into breakfast:

Nutritionist Bruno Rua teaches what to eat at the first meal of the day, if your goal is to lose weight:

1. Include fruits: fruits, especially those rich in fiber, help to control blood glucose, and also collaborate to regulate the intestinal system;

2. Choose whole grain breads and complex carbohydrates: Whole grains, because they have a greater amount of fiber, facilitate intestinal transit and allow greater satiety. Another advantage is that the release of blood sugar is slower;

3. Include oatmeal: also rich in fiber, oats contribute to weight control and healthy weight loss, as it promotes satiety and improves intestinal transit;

4. Increase your protein intake: Proteins are the most important nutrients to eliminate fat and gain lean mass. Eggs, low-fat cheeses, milk, yogurts and protein supplements are good breakfast options;

5. Cut down on sugar: removing sugar from coffee or replacing chocolate with cocoa powder is a strategy to moderate calorie intake and achieve a caloric deficit;

6. Vary the preparation method: try to prepare food in a different way than usual, reducing the amount of fat used. Instead of frying, give preference to cooking or baking.

The nutritionist reinforces that tEvery meal in a diet needs to be calculated according to the energy needs and preferences of each individual. To achieve the intended goals, it is important to look for a professional in the area and follow the guidelines.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (4) Losing weight in a healthy way is not something that happens overnight. It is necessary to have a good habit of life, exercise, maintain a good diet, have persistence and, of course, patience.Francesco Carta photographer/ Getty Images ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss However, when combined with good practices, certain foods can help with weight loss thanks to their high fiber content and/or thermogenic and anti-inflammatory power.Getty Images Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss These foods are those capable of fighting fluid retention, improving intestinal transit, accelerating metabolism or helping to burn calories.iStock ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss Avocado, despite being caloric, is rich in good fats, has anti-inflammatory properties and is a food that encourages slower digestion. Therefore, it is a fruit that helps to prolong the body’s satietyIrene Kredenets/ Unsplash Metrópoles 2 partner advertising ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss Pepper is another food that aids in weight loss. By raising the body temperature and being able to increase the heart rate, peppers make us burn more caloriesPriscila Zambotto/ Getty Images ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss Salmon is one of the foods that prolongs the feeling of satiety. In addition to being a great source of protein, it also contains anti-inflammatory fatty acids.Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images Metrópoles 3 partner advertising ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss Green apple is one of the most suitable fruits for those looking for foods that help with weight loss. In addition to containing little sugar, compared to other types of apples, it is also rich in pectin, which helps in reducing cholesterol and good digestive function.Inacio Pires / EyeEm/Getty Images ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss In addition to having a thermogenic effect, eggs have 6 grams of protein per serving. When consumed in the morning, they promote satiety for several hours a day.Laurie Ambrose/Getty Images Metrópoles 4 partner advertising ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss Despite being caloric, coconut brings a feeling of satiety, is rich in good fats and provides energy to the body faster than other types of fat.HD Connelly/Getty Images ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss Broccoli, kale, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, and arugula, cruciferous vegetables, are low-calorie and powerful sources of fiber.Sam Barnes/Getty Images Advertising from the Metrópoles 5 partner ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss Chicken breast is an excellent source of protein and is low in fat and calories.Arx0nt/ Getty Images ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss According to experts, apple cider vinegar prolongs the feeling of satiety and helps control insulin levels in the body. There are two ways to consume this food: putting it in a salad or diluting it in water and taking it before meals.Aniko Hobel/Getty Images Metrópoles 6 partner advertising ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss Red berries are another great asset. They have rejuvenating properties, act in reducing inflammation and blood pressure levels, are rich in antioxidants and delicious. Strawberry, cherry, red currants and blueberries are some examples.Olivia Bell Photography/ Getty Images ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss To be able to see the numbers decreasing on the scale and ensure good health, be sure to seek professional advice 0

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.