check out new poll for presidential race

New Modalmais/Futura Inteligência poll for the presidential race released this Thursday (1st) shows President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) technically tied.

Bolsonaro appears with 40.1% of voting intentions, followed by Lula, with 36.9%. As the poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points, the situation characterizes a technical tie.

The survey also analyzed a possible second round between Bolsonaro and Lula. In this scenario, the PT appears with 45.3% of the voting intentions against 43.8% of the current president.

1st round (stimulated research)

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – 40.1%

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) – 36.9%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 10.1%

Simone Tebet (MDB) – 2.2%

Pablo Marçal (Pros) – 0.4%

Luiz Felipe D’Avila (New) – 0.4%

Vera Lúcia (PSTU) – 0.4%

Roberto Jefferson (PTB) – 0.2%

Sofia Manzano (PCB) – 0.1%

Leonardo Pericles (UP) – 0.1%

Eymael (DC) – 0%

Soraya Thronicke (Union Brazil) – 0%

Blanks and nulls – 4.6%

Don’t know or didn’t answer – 4.6%

Search for president in the 1st round (spontaneous)

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – 38.8%

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) – 37.7%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 6.2%

Simone Tebet (MDB) – 1.1%

Pablo Marçal (Pros) – 0.2%

Luiz Felipe D’Avila (New) – 0.2%

Vera Lúcia (PSTU) – 0.1%

Leonardo Pericles (UP) – 0.1%

Other candidates – 0.1%

Blanks and nulls – 4.3%

Don’t know or didn’t answer – 11.2%

2nd round (stimulated research)

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) – 45.3%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – 43.8%

Blanks and Nulls – 9%

Don’t know or didn’t answer – 1.9%

Bolsonaro government assessment

The Modalmais/Futura survey also asked respondents to this survey how they evaluated the government of Jair Bolsonaro: 35.7% responded that they considered the president’s management to be bad or terrible, 35.2% said it was great or good, and 26.8% said consider it regular.

Research methodology

The Modalmais survey, carried out by the Futura Inteligência institute, was contracted by Banco Modal. 2,000 voters from across the country were interviewed between the 24th and 25th of August. The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus 2.2 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95%. Registration with the Electoral Court is BR-07568/2022.

Why does Gazeta do Povo publish polls

THE People’s Gazette for years, it has published all the polls of the intention to vote carried out by the main institutes of public opinion in the country. You can check the most recent surveys at this link, as well as articles on the subject.

Intent polls take a moment reading, based on representative samples of the population. Interview methods, the composition and number of the sample and even the way a question is asked are factors that can influence the result. That is why it is important to pay attention to the information on methodologies, found at the end of the People’s Gazette on election polls.

Having made these notes, the Gazette considers that electoral polls, far from being a prediction of the outcome of the elections, are an information tool available to the reader, since the published results have the potential to influence decisions of parties, political leaders and even the moods of the financial market .