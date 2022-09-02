Check the results of Quina 5939 and Timemania 1829 this Thursday (1/9)

posted on 01/09/2022 19:59 / updated on 01/09/2022 21:44



(credit: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)

On Thursday night (9/1), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled four lotteries: Quina’s 5939 contests; the 2412 of the Dupla Seine; the 1829 of Timemania and the 650 of Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

















Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of BRL 3.3 million, had the following numbers drawn: 06-32-34-51-60.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Double Seine

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 05-08-18-39-43-45 in the first draw; 13-26-28-35-36-37 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$ 5.4 million.

The number of Dupla Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 350 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 01-04-06-11-14-20-25. Lucky month is March.

The number of Lucky Day winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

timemania

Timemania, with an estimated prize of R$ 6 million, presented the following result: 24-25-29-37-38-56-73. The heart team is the Campinensefrom Paraiba.

The number of Timemania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.





Watch the broadcast: