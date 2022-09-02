Check the results of Quina 5939 and Timemania 1829 this Thursday (1/9)

On Thursday night (9/1), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled four lotteries: Quina’s 5939 contests; the 2412 of the Dupla Seine; the 1829 of Timemania and the 650 of Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


  • QUINE | THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
  • DOUBLE SENA | THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
  • LUCKY DAY | THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
  • TIMEMANIA | THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of BRL 3.3 million, had the following numbers drawn: 06-32-34-51-60.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Double Seine

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 05-08-18-39-43-45 in the first draw; 13-26-28-35-36-37 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$ 5.4 million.

The number of Dupla Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 350 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 01-04-06-11-14-20-25. Lucky month is March.

The number of Lucky Day winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

timemania

Timemania, with an estimated prize of R$ 6 million, presented the following result: 24-25-29-37-38-56-73. The heart team is the Campinensefrom Paraiba.

The number of Timemania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.


Watch the broadcast:

