Chevrolet Montana, S10 and Silverado arrive in 2023

GM used the 45th edition of Expointer, in Esteio-RS, to confirm the arrival of news involving the Montana, S10 and Silverado models, which arrive in 2023.

Reinforcing the proposal to expand operations in the pickup truck segment and promises to launch two new pickup trucks next year, namely the Nova Montana and the Silverado.

The first is still in gestation, while the second is an established model in the American market and will arrive next year with a gasoline engine.

Rodrigo Fioco, Director of Product Marketing for GM South America, says: “Chevrolet has a long tradition in pickup trucks and our plan is to have the best options for the consumer. Montana, S10 and Silverado are complementary size and purpose models. That is why we are preparing news for each of them in 2023.”

Chevrolet Montana will operate in the mid-compact segment and will focus on making better use of internal space and safety, also reinforcing on-board acoustic comfort, in addition to balancing performance and fuel consumption, for example.

Built on the VSS-F platform, the same as Onix, Onix Plus and Tracker, Nova Montana should intensify the dispute with Fiat Strada and Renault Oroch.

The S10 will have a new version, which will join the LS, LT, Z71, LTZ and High Country versions, but it is not yet known what this option of the spar chassis pickup will be.

This indicates that GM should not change the pickup made in São José dos Campos, that is, the new generation will be for 2024.

In the case of Silverado, it will come imported from the United States, where it is the brand’s sales leader, apparently with a gasoline engine, which can be the 420 horsepower 6.2 V8.

The Chevrolet Silverado also has a diesel engine, but the weight can prevent CNH B wallet buyers from being able to drive it.