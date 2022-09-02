China begins lockdown in city with 21 million inhabitants

Playback/Flickr The city of Chengdu, China, in 2015, before the pandemic

The giant Chinese city of Chengdu, which has 21 million inhabitants, has entered a lockdown due to an increase in cases of Covid-19, the local government said on Thursday (1st). No deadline was given for mandatory confinement.

The announcement came after the city recorded 157 new infections in 24 hours, with no deaths.

With this, residents will only be able to leave the house to go to supermarkets, pharmacies or to seek medical attention. This exit, however, is for only one person per household per day and it is necessary to present a negative test performed less than 24 hours ago.

Chengdu alone accounts for around 1.7% of China’s GDP as it is home to global industry giants such as Toyota, Volkswagen and Intel, in addition to being considered the largest assembler of electronic components for outsourced companies, including the production of Apple equipment. The locality is very famous for domestic tourism as it is known as the area of ​​the giant pandas.

Two other large cities, Shenzhen and Guangzhou, are also seeing their epidemiological situation worsen and there are already several districts under mandatory isolation regime.

In Shenzhen, which is the country’s third in economic production, the most populous district, Baoan, and the technology hub of Nanshan also stopped activities for four days. In all, 15 million residents were affected – those who can still leave their homes, can no longer go to entertainment venues or restaurants.

There are already more than 40 Chinese cities affected by lockdowns or by restrictions on movement due to outbreaks of Covid-19 cases. Beijing still maintains the “zero tolerance” policy for the disease and there is no easing of health measures even with most of the population vaccinated and without registering deaths for months.