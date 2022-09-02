Ciro blames Lula for negative repercussion of sentence about favela

The PDT presidential candidate, Ciro Gomes, commented again this Thursday 1 the controversial phrase he said during an event at the headquarters of the Federation of Industries in Rio de Janeiro.

On the occasion, the pedestrian said that the meeting was held to reach “prepared people” and that it would be difficult to explain the same topics to people who live in communities. “It’s a rally for prepared people, imagine explaining that in the favela”.

Also on Wednesday 31, Ciro tried to explain the statement and attributed the controversy to the narratives created by the electoral campaigns.

“This does not happen by accident. Afraid of our growth, the machines of hatred of petismo and bolsonarismo uncapped their factories of aggression, fake news and manipulation,” he wrote to his followers. “Watch the video and draw your own conclusions.”

Returning to the topic this Thursday, the candidate named ex-President Lula (PT) by name as one of the culprits for the negative repercussions.

“It is the most shallow and pure hypocrisy, motivated by a candidate who is corrupt and who makes an apology for ignorance as a tool for his eternity in power, which is Lula,” said Ciro during a meeting with members of the Agenda 227 Movement in São Paulo. .