Ciro Gomes blames Lula for the negative repercussion of the phrase about favelas: ‘Hypocrisy’

At an event at Firjan, the former minister spoke of a ‘rally for prepared people’ and was criticized on social media

Former Minister Ciro Gomes is a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the Democratic Labor Party



the former minister Ciro Gomescandidate for the Presidency of the Republic for the Democratic Labor Party (PDT), once again justified the phrase said at an event at the Federation of Industries of Rio de Janeiro (Firjan), when he classified the event as a “rally for prepared people”. In a statement this Thursday, 1st, he said that when talking about economic issues, such as the effect of the exchange rate on the dismantling of national industry and monetary policy as a deformation of the exchange rate, a “language that only people who have had the opportunity to get started on that subject understand”, trying to justify his comparison of what it would be like if he had given the presentation in a favela. “A rally for prepared people, can you imagine me explaining this in the favela, this is a heavy job”, he said on Wednesday, after being congratulated by businessman Luiz Césio Caetano for his speech. At the twitter, Ciro had already defended himself against accusations of having belittled favela residents, saying that the “worst struggle of sincerity is against hypocrisy”. “Saying that I belittled favela residents is very bad faith,” he began in the publication, where he also said he never belittled the popular wisdom that he “loves and respects”.

The presidential candidate’s new manifestation took place during a meeting held in São Paulo to receive the Country for Childhood and Adolescence plan. At the event, he also blamed the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), also a candidate for the Presidency, due to the negative repercussion of his recent statements. “The most shallow and pure hypocrisy, especially motivated by a candidate who is corrupt and who makes an apology for ignorance as a tool for his eternity in power, which is Lula”, said the pedetista. He also referred to the leader of polls for voting intentions again as a “snake charmer” and said that the violent stimulus to credit in the PT government led millions of Brazilians into debt.