Citroën C3: Check new versions and prices

Citroën released, last Tuesday (30), the models and respective prices of the new Citroën C3 in Brazil. The entry-level version of the hatchback is the 1.0 with up to 75 hp and the most powerful 1.6 with up to 120 hp. The values ​​range from R$ 68 thousand to R$ 97 thousand.

Check out the models, prices, standard and optional items below:

Citroen C3 Live 1.0 Price : R$ 68,990; serial items : Dual airbags, stability control, traction control, hill start assistant – Hill holder, tire pressure monitoring, air conditioning, electric steering, electric front windows, electric locks, gearshift indicator, 15″ wheels inches with hubcaps and daytime running lights; Optional : Metallic Painting (R$ 1,300), Protection Pack (side moldings and crankcase protector) (R$ 900).



Citroen C3 Live Pack 1.0 Price : R$ 74,990; serial items : All Live equipment, plus Citroën Connect 10 inches with Android Auto and wireless Apple Carplay, front USB connector, steering wheel with sound system and Bluetooth controls, remote control key, height-adjustable front seat, electric wiper and defroster rear; Optional : Metallic Painting (R$ 1,300), Protection Pack (side moldings and crankcase protector) (R$ 900).



Citroën C3 Feel 1.0 Price : R$ 78,990; serial items : All Live Pack equipment, plus electric rear windows, perimeter alarm, two rear USB connectors, LED daytime running lights, 15-inch alloy wheels, interior panel with metallic blue stripe, longitudinal bars on the roof, adjustable steering wheel tall, chrome chevron, body-colored door handles; options : Metallic paint (R$ 1,300), double-toned roof (R$ 1,300), Comfort Pack (sensor and reversing camera) (R$ 1,400), Protection Pack (side moldings and crankcase protector) (R$ 900).



Citroën C3 Feel 1.6 16V Price : R$ 86,990; serial items : All Feel 1.0 equipment, plus 1.6 16V engine up to 120 hp; options : Metallic paint (R$ 1,300), double-toned roof (R$ 1,300), Comfort Pack (sensor and reversing camera) (R$ 1,400), Protection Pack (side moldings and crankcase protector) (R$ 900).



Citroën C3 Feel Pack 1.6 16V Automatic Price : R$ 93,990; serial items : All Feel 1.6 equipment, plus a six-speed automatic transmission with the option of sequential shifts Eco Mode, 15-inch diamond alloy wheels, reverse camera and leather-covered steering wheel; options : Metallic paint (R$ 1,300), double-toned roof (R$ 1,300), Comfort Pack (sensor and reversing camera) (R$ 1,400), Protection Pack (side moldings and crankcase protector) (R$ 900).



Citroen C3 1.0 First Edition Price : R$ 83,990; serial items : All Feel 1.0 equipment, plus fog lights, Bitom paint, Alu Shadow roof bars, side airbumps, fog light beautifying frame, exclusive mats, “First Edition” badges on the sides and on the trunk lid. bags.



Citroën C3 1.6 16V Automatic First Edition Price : R$ 97,990; serial items : All Feel Pack equipment, plus Bitom paint, Alu Shadow roof bars, side airbumps, fog light bezel, exclusive mats and “First Edition” badges on the sides and trunk lid.



For those who want to book the new C3, just access the vehicle’s website. Citroën promises “unmissable conditions” for the launch.

European C3 will be inspired by the Brazilian “brother”

While Citroën presents the new C3 Tupiniquim, the European model should only change generation in 2023. In addition to the Brazilian model being launched a year before abroad, it also served as an inspiration, as Laurentis Barria, Citroën’s global marketing director indicates. .

The European C3 is under development and should be unveiled in just over a year, according to Barria. Despite being inspired by the Brazilian “brother”, the model to be sold in Europe will be different. “All the work of using an economical platform, but at the same time being very rigid and safe, with comfort and adaptability to different mechanics, is something that we are working to adapt in Europe”, says Laurentis.

