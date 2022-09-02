Citroën C3 is priced at Kwid and enters the list of the cheapest – 01/09/2022

The price of the new Citroën C3 was the most anticipated of the year, R$ 68,990 for the entry model. At this point, it has a favorable vote to arrive in Brazil as the first of a family of three models developed and manufactured in South America. And so it will be one every year from now on. The hatch starts to hit stores with two engines, five versions and has the option of automatic transmission. The most expensive version is R$97,900. Check all prices at the end of the article.

Citroën includes in the C3 range, the 1.0 Firefly 75 hp and 1.6 16V 120 hp EC5 engines produced at the engine factories in Betim (MG) and Porto Real. The one liter engine has the signature Fiat, another Stellantis brand.

The SUV attitude, this is the proposal, presents itself with a design that conveys robustness and lifestyle. The car has vertical lines and pronounced creases along the entire body. The front carries a bumper whose central part will always be in black. I see advantages in “protection” against small day-to-day contacts.

Beneath the stylish signature LED headlamps are auxiliary fog lights, which can be fitted with flattering bezels that help highlight the design of the newcomer C3.

Inside the hatch’s cabin, the 10″ Citroën Connect Touchscreen multimedia center for Carplay and Android Auto stands out. 1.6), locking the doors and windows on the left side of the panel, next to the mirror control.

And behind, in addition to the good space, a trunk of 315 liters. Good volume. All C3, in versions, Live, Live pack, Feel, Feel pack and First Edition (with side air bumps) are nice, but of course the more expensive, the better, more personalized. The gray roof bars are exclusive to the first edition of two thousand units.

The car from Porto Real, RJ, will have a two-tone panel, with a steel gray or metallic blue central element crossing the entire set. Penalty for the impoverished cluster (clock frame, which doesn’t even mark the engine’s rotation). The driver will have the main commands at hand. The panel (the piece) is innovative and takes care of details such as hiding the cable for cell phone connection. But it failed the instrument indicator.

With 3.98 meters in length and 2.54 meters of wheelbase, in the cabin of the new C3, space that pleases and a certain comfort with an elevated driving position, as in an SUV.

Its 1.60 meters in height and 1.73 meters in width, inclusive, are among the best in the segment. What caught my attention was the good angle of entry 23 degrees and exit 39 degrees. The tread is 15 inches, 195/65, light alloy for the top of the range.

The well-resolved suspension, note 9, is of the independent type, McPherson with stabilizer bar, hydraulic and pressurized shock absorbers. At the rear, torsion axle with semi-independent wheels.

The new C3 is offered in up to five colors: Perla Nera Black, Banquise White, Artense Grey, Graphite Gray and Spring Blue. The Bitom ceiling will be available in two colors – white or black.

Motorization

The compact, in two engine options: the 1.6 16V of the EC5 family with up to 120 horsepower and 15.7 kgfm and the best to buy, in my opinion, 1.0 Firefly up to 75 hp and 10.7 kgfm, was evaluated in Rio of January. This one goes far and following the cousin 208 will run more than 730 km with a tank of gas. We did it. The consumption indicated in urban areas: 12.9 km/l (gasoline) / 9.3 km/l (ethanol) and on the road: 14.1 km/l (gasoline) / 10.0 km/l (ethanol).

Electric steering, easy to manoeuvre, driving position made to please those who prefer a higher seat. Stellantis’s bet is to renew the French brand with quality and personalized design.

Check prices:

New Citroën C3 Version

Live 1.0 – BRL 68,990;

Live Pack 1.0 – BRL 74,990;

Feel 1.0 – BRL 78,990;

Feel 1.6 16V – BRL 86,990;

1.6 16V Automatic – BRL 93,990;

1.0 First Edition – BRL 83,990

1.6 16V Automatic First Edition – BRL 97,990.

