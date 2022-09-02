Cockatiel flies to TV Globo’s studio balcony, enters the building and is rescued attracted by fruits | Sao Paulo

A cockatiel flew to the glass of the TV Globo studio, in the South Zone of São Paulo, on Thursday morning (1st), during the transmission of Bom Dia São Paulo.
The station’s firefighters were called and helped to rescue the animal, which was attracted by the offer of fruit into a box until a team from the Environmental Municipal Guard arrived to remove it.
In an interview with the newspaper, the director of the wild fauna division of the Municipal Secretariat of Verde, Juliana Suma, said that the animal is not native to the city and must have been commercially bred in captivity and, therefore, does not know how to live freely.
“She’s an exotic animal, she must have run away from someone’s house, she’s been raised her whole life in a cage, she must be terrified.”
Cockatiel enters the balcony of the TV studios and is rescued — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
A box was made to accommodate the animal until the rescue of the Environmental Guard arrived — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
The Zoo also sent a team to the station.
Several people sent messages to TV Globo claiming to be the owners of the animal. It is recommended that the person responsible contact the city hall.