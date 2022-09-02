Cockatiel invades Globo studio and leaves journalists desperate







Sabina Simonato and cockatiel Photo: Globo reproduction

A cockatiel invaded the studio of the ‘Good morning São Paulo‘ this Thursday, 01, and left journalists Rodrigo BocardiSabina Simonato and Alessandro Jodar desperate.

The news anchor asked his team to call the Fire Department live. The case took a long time to edit and generated comments on social networks, especially in twitter.

The case started when, in the middle of the program, the bird started hitting the glass of the studio. Alessandro Jodar, stating that he already had a cockatiel, went to see what was happening and opened the way thinking that it would be hurt.

Upon noticing that the animal was doing well, the journalists opened the window again. The cockatiel then returned to the outside area.

“Here is live, on the air, our appeal to the Fire Department to help us save this cockatiel. At any time, it can enter here in the studio. This balcony is an open area and the animals are circulating there. This one ended up landing here and is probably having trouble getting out because the balcony is a certain height”, commented bocardi.

As the journalist told what was happening behind the scenes, Sabina Simonato listened to the cockatiel with the feeling that she was very close. “Oh, she’s here!”, shouted the journalist, causing laughter among her colleagues.