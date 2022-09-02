Consignment released today (1/9)? SEE RELEASE DATE HERE

The beneficiaries of Brazil aida program that replaces the Family Scholarship since 2021, are waiting for when the Aid Brazil loan.

The consignment has already been approved, sanctioned and all that is needed is regularization.

The installments will be debited from the monthly payments that the government makes to the beneficiary’s account.

BRAZIL AID LOAN: WAS IT RELEASED TODAY?

the loan of Brazil aid has not yet been released. However, according to the minister of citizenship, he will be released until first week of september.

The installments of the Loan Brazil aid can compromise up to 40% of the monthly benefit amount, which is currently R$600.

Recalling that in August of this year the president Jair Bolsonaro increase the value of the benefit that was previously BRL 400.

The term to pay off the loan debt is 48 months and the interest is lower: around 4%.

WHEN WILL THE BRAZIL AID LOAN BE RELEASED?

Ronaldo Bento stated that the release of the loan from Brazil aid should start in September, as already mentioned.

Release must take place after Ministry of Citizenship edit complementary rules so that financial institutions can start making credits available.

“In September it should be operational”, said Bento

Also according to the minister, large private banks will not join the credit line, but there are already 17 approved financial institutions.

“Today we already have almost 17 financial institutions approved by the Ministry of Citizenship capable of granting the payroll loan”, he revealed.

WHICH BANKS MAKE THE AUXÍLIO BRASIL LOAN?

I remind you that it is up to the financial institutions to accept or not the loan of Aid Brazil. Here’s how the situation is so far:

Banks that will offer the payroll loan: Federal Savings Bank Pan Bank and Safra Bank.

Banks that have not yet confirmed: Bank of Brazil.

Banks that will not offer the loan: Nubank, BMG, Itaú Unibanco, Santander, Banco Inter, C6 Bank and Sicoob.

WHAT VALUE OF THE BRAZIL AID LOAN?

O loan for those who receive Brazil aid is part of the modality payroll loans.

This means that the Auxílio Brasil loan amount is deducted from the Auxílio Brasil value itself.

the maximum value of parcel of the loan is BRL 160 taking into account the BRL 400 of the Aid.



This is because the law only allows the loan to discount, at most, 40% of the monthly benefit amount.

AUXILIO BRAZIL CONSIGNATED LOAN: WHAT IS IT?



The consigned loan from Brazil aid is a new payroll loan opportunity for those who receive the old Bolsa Família.

ASSISTANCE BRAZIL SEPTEMBER CALENDAR

The payment order of Brazil Grant/Family Scholarship is in accordance with the termination of the NIS number.

NIS ending in 1 – Received on September 19;

NIS ending in 2 – Receives September 20th;

NIS ending in 3 – Receives September 21st;

NIS ending in 4 – Receives September 22;

NIS ending in 5 – Receives September 23;

NIS ended on 6 – Receives September 26;

NIS ending on 7 – Receives on September 27;

NIS ending on 8 – Receives on September 28;

NIS ended on 9 – Receives on September 29;

NIS ending in 0 – Received on September 30th.

UPDATED BRAZIL AID CALENDAR 2022

see the Updated Aid Brazil calendar with an increase of R$ 200 and payment dates.



Auxílio Brasil payment schedule – reproduction



