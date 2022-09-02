Contaminated talc and other famous controversies with toxic products

Johnson & Johnson recently announced that it will stop selling baby talcum powder, the brand’s traditional product, worldwide. The reason was doubts raised about the safety of the merchandise and the lack of public interest.

Some of the more than 40,000 lawsuits claim that the brand’s talc, made from a mineral of secondary origin from hydrated magnesium silicate, can cause inflammation and cause cancer, while others claim that the product contains asbestos, a substance also related to illness.

But talc is far from the only product related to possible toxic elements.

non-stick pans

Most nonstick cookware is made from Teflon, the trade name for the synthetic polymer polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). This material is associated with perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), a substance toxic to our health that is linked to kidney and testicular cancer, thyroid disease, high cholesterol, ulcerative colitis and preeclampsia (pregnancy-induced hypertension).

mercury thermometers

As much as the amount of mercury present in glass thermometers is very small (2g), Anvisa banned its manufacture, import and sale in March 2018. This is because contact with the metal (when the glass is broken), either by inhalation or direct contact, poses health risks. It is associated with milder symptoms such as fever, nausea and headaches, but it can also affect the kidneys, liver, lungs and brain.

Sunscreen with oxybenzone

Oxybenzone is an organic chemical compound that can be found in many cosmetics, such as sunscreens and moisturizers with SPF, because it absorbs both UVA and UVB rays. However, the substance is linked to hormonal dysfunctions, allergic reactions, cell mutation, among others.

Plastic bowls

Not only plastic pots, but also bottles, toys, among others, may contain bisphenol A (BPA).

This is a substance that, when heated or in contact with some hot food, is released and can cause health risks, such as decreased sperm production, development of cysts in the ovaries, gastrointestinal problems and malformations in the embryo, in the case of pregnant women.

shampoo with parabens

Parabens can be found in shampoos and conditioners, toothpastes and cosmetics. They are chemical preservatives used to prevent the growth of fungi and bacteria in these products.

In addition to allergies and skin irritations, the substance can cause hormonal changes, central nervous system problems, infertility, breast, uterine or prostate cancer.

Asbestos

Asbestos is an ore found widely in nature and widely used in the construction industry. It can be found in home heating, drywall walls, artificial logs from fireplaces, toys, among many others.

Its exposure can cause various health hazards, such as cancer of the larynx, digestive tract, lung and ovary, thickening of the pleura and diaphragm, pleural effusions, pleural plaques and severe respiratory disorders.