Controller for PC gamer: see 7 models to use on the computer | Which one to buy?

Controllers for PC gaming are ideal for users who want to have a gaming experience similar to consoles. They are ideal for replacing the keyboard in games. Companies like Logitech, PowerA, Razer, Redragon and Sony offer models from R$139, as is the case of the Redragon Saturn G807, which has a dual vibration system.

The DualSense is a Sony controller released along with the PS5 that features a built-in microphone for around R$409. Another alternative is the Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition, which features four multifunctional buttons and non-slip rubbers for values ​​that start from R$1,652. Here are seven controllers for PC gamers to buy in Brazil in 2022.

Controller for PC gamer: see seven models to buy in Brazil in 2022

The Redragon Satum G807 is a lightweight controller at around 290 grams. It’s designed to be comfortable even after hours of play. The R2 and L2 triggers have a special precision shape with force sensing technology. On the back is the ‘API Selection Key (XInput/DInput)’ for easy game recognition. The product is seen for values ​​from R$ 139.

In addition, it has a dual vibration system for greater gaming reality. Connectivity is via a 1.5 meter USB cable and comes with a one-year warranty. On Amazon, it was rated 4.4 out of 5 with some complaints that the product doesn’t deliver what it promises.

Pros: ‘Turbo Mode’ function and price

‘Turbo Mode’ function and price Cons: fragile finish

Redragon Satum G807 is a lightweight controller with triggers in a special format

The Logitech F310 was designed to provide hours of more comfortable gaming and promises more relaxed positions. The layout is classic and reminiscent of traditional controls. The standard D-pad sits at a single pivot point and the four individual keys slide for a more sensitive tactile feel. The product can be found for figures starting from R$ 191.

The manufacturer promises easy configuration via Logitech’s profile software, which makes it possible to change predefined commands or adapt the F310 to be used with a non-compatible title. The buttons and controls are fully programmable and can even mimic keyboard and mouse commands. The F310 is compatible with Windows 11, Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7 or Windows Vista systems. Connectivity is via USB cable and has a one-year warranty. It was rated 4.6 out of 5 on Amazon. Over there, there are praises in relation to performance and value for money. However, there are those who complain about the ergonomics and comfort promised by the brand.

Pros: programmable buttons

programmable buttons Cons: does not have vibration motors

Logitech F310 promises to make the answers more accurate

The PowerA controller is an ergonomic model for greater comfort during gaming. The back straps are textured and the unique classic design is Xbox licensed. It also has two advanced and mapped game buttons located on the back of the controller. These buttons can be programmed quickly mid-game. Another interesting feature is the Share button, which captures images and clips that can later be shared. The peripheral is seen for around R$280.

Regarding the audio, it has a standard 3.5mm stereo headphone jack and volume dial with one-touch chat mute. Connectivity is via USB cable that comes with velcro closure. On Amazon it was rated 4.4 out of 5, with praise for value for money.

Pros: design and value for money

design and value for money Cons: has few functions when compared to other models

Control PowerA is a model licensed by Xbox

The DualSense is manufactured by Sony released alongside the PS5 and its design is inspired by the galaxy with subtle shades of black and gray accents. It’s a wireless controller that promises a deeper and more immersive gaming experience. The manufacturer even promises tactile responses and adaptive trigger effects. It sells for around R$409.

The built-in microphone allows for online communication with other players. On Amazon’s website, it was rated 4.9 out of 5 with praise for performance and some complaints regarding button issues.

Pros: wireless connectivity

wireless connectivity Cons: no key customization

DualSense was released along with the PS5

Turtle Beach Recon is an ergonomic controller that features textures on the frame. The model promises quality audio with easy access to equalization settings, game volume mix, chat and microphone monitoring that ensure better gaming performance. The D-pad is precise with eight directions that allow for smoother movements in games. He is seen for around R$496.

The item has vibration motors for greater immersion in the game and connectivity is via cable. On the Amazon page, it was rated 4.2 out of 5, with praise for the controller’s performance and some complaints regarding the quality of the material of the buttons and cable.

Pros: audio quality

audio quality Cons: reports of cable problems and part material quality

Turtle Beach Recon has a precise eight-way D-pad for smoother gaming movements.

Thrustmaster eSwap is suitable for any user, both beginners and professional players. It has an ergonomic design and texture that provides easy and comfortable handling and an excellent grip. The D-pad is also ergonomic with responsive buttons that are up to 64% faster than standard membrane-based buttons, with a lifespan of over five million activations. The model is found for values ​​starting from R$ 1,137.

Player aiming can be improved with the latest generation S5 NXG mini-sticks that feature a lifespan of two million activations, as well as increased accuracy with deadzone management. Other possibilities are the physical lock controls that allow the displacement of the LT/RT triggers according to personal preferences. The two additional back buttons can be remapped (or disabled) directly on the gamepad or through the ThrustmapperX software. On Amazon, it was rated 3.6 out of 5, with praise for performance and complaints about comfort.

Pros: many button configuration possibilities

many button configuration possibilities Cons: can be uncomfortable in the hand

Thrustmaster eSwap promises up to 64% faster responses

7. Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition – from 1652

The Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition is an ergonomic controller that can be adapted to suit the user’s needs. This is thanks to the four multifunctional buttons that can be used in different ways. The item even promises quick answers that should make a difference during battles. Interested consumers need to pay BRL 1,652 to buy the product.

The controller still has customizable Razer Chroma lighting that allows for more immersive games and the grips have non-slip rubbers. It also features extra buttons that allow for more advanced game settings. Connectivity is via cabling with a USB connector and is compatible with Windows 10. The model was rated 4.5 out of 5 with high praise for the performance and quality of the part.

Pros: Razer Chroma lighting

Razer Chroma lighting Cons: high price

Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition is an ergonomic controller with Razer Chroma lighting

