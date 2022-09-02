Cooperative starts health innovation partnership with UEPG and Sebrae

Last Monday (29/08), Unimed Ponta Grossa, the State University of Ponta Grossa (UEPG) and Sebrae signed a protocol of partnership intentions for actions to promote scientific and technological innovation in the health area.

Presence – The moment took place at the university’s rectory and was attended by the board and employees of the medical cooperative, the dean and professors of the UEPG innovation agency and the Sebrae consultant.

Principle – During the meeting, Eduardo Bacila de Sousa, CEO of Unimed Ponta Grossa, emphasized one of the principles of cooperativism, which is interest in the community and the importance of joining forces in this regard.

good partnerships – “We are at a time when no company is sustainable without good partnerships. And good partnerships make better institutions and better societies. This is the legacy we want to leave for Ponta Grossa society”.

legacies – Miguel Sanches Neto, dean of UEPG, highlighted that legacies start from the institutionalization of these collaborations, so that they continue regardless of the managements. “The university needs to open up more and more to all sectors of the community so that those who are outside this environment can also protect the public university. This partnership is important because we have three extremely recognized entities united in favor of society”.

Need – The move to establish cooperation arose from the need to move Agipi, the UEPG innovation agency. Occasional collaborations carried out between the institutions in previous moments encouraged the professors responsible for the agency to seek out the medical cooperative and also Sebrae, which is already a partner of both.

Actions – Among the actions to promote innovation contemplated in the partnership, are the holding of events and also scientific activities open to the participation of both academics and employees of the medical cooperative. The intention is that, from these actions, discussions, inspirations, products, solutions and other initiatives that favor the health area arise.

Technical support – The technical support for these transactions will be supported by Sebrae’s expertise. According to Thaise Amaral, startup manager at the regional center, “all the seeds of innovation that Sebrae started to plant in 2013 are starting to materialize now. And mobilizing this alone is difficult and inefficient, so partnerships like this are important. The intention is that we can contribute to the creation of new businesses, income generation, movement of the economy in our municipality”, she says.

first action – The first action of the partnership is scheduled for September 20, in an event open to students and employees. Entitled Inova Plus, the meeting will feature the lecture “From TCC to the million”, which will be given by Alex Meincheim, CEO of the startup UpFlux, which operates in the automation of process mapping. (Unimed Ponta Grossa Press)