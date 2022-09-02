Corinthians celebrates the club’s birthday at the Neo Qumica Arena with music and the presence of idols

Thursday was a celebration for Corinthians, which completed 112 years. After having a small party at Neo Química Arena in the early hours of Wednesday to Thursday, the club promoted an even bigger event that night.

The Corinthians stadium had all its lights turned off and was lit only by what was used in the decoration of the party. The fans present were concentrated in the West Sector and at the entrance to the lawn the stage was set up that hosted the night’s attractions.

First, Grupo Envolvência, from pagode, performed as the first musical attraction of the night. After the show, the club announced new frames that will be showcased on the SCCP Universe, the club’s official app. “Manto a Manto” will show the club’s historic shirts and will feature fans telling the story of each one of them, while “As Brabas” will show the backstage of the day to day of the Corinthians women’s team.

In sequence, seven fans were invited to the stage in the West Sector of the Corinthians stadium to announce an action with Nike. After launching the campaign on social networks for fans to create a shirt model for the next alvinegra season, seven finalists were selected. The models were presented to Fiel and the announcement of a future poll to choose the winner was made.

After that, the live highlighted some important names of the World Cup conquest in 2012. Fábio Santos, Danilo, Alex, Roberto de Andrade, Alessandro and Cássio were invited to the stage to remember the conquest. All the players spoke and were cheered by the crowd, while the club’s current director of football, Roberto de Andrade, received boos.

After the characters left, who took the stage was MC Ryan for another musical performance. After him, Veigh also performed and, in sequence, another series of the Universo SCCP app was announced: the “Base da Base”, which will follow the day to day of the base categories of Corinthians and the history of junior athletes promoted to the team professional.

The next guest was Ice Blue, the Brazilian rapper member of the group Racionais MC’s. He revealed that he accepted Timão’s invitation to host a podcast promoted by the club that aims to bring the street fans and the club closer together. The painting will be called “Toboggan”.

Then MC Hariel was the one who took the stage to sing at the alvinegra party. After the show, the club announced another painting, “Corinthians my story”, which will tell the story of Timão. Finally, Felipe Araújo was the last singer to take the stage and was responsible for closing the Corinthian party night.

