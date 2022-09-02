Corinthians discloses possible models of the fourth shirt of the season; supporter help choose

Corinthians took advantage of the live anniversary this Thursday, broadcast on the club’s channel on Youtube, and released the seven possible models of the fourth shirt of the 2022/23 season. The prototypes were made by fans and are designated in the “Manto do Corinthians” contest.

The shirt models are predominantly black or white, with details in silver, gold and/or red – according to the rule established by the white-and-white club at the beginning of the contest. The shields are synchronized with the colors chosen on the new shirt – see all models below.

The seven finalists, it is worth mentioning, were selected by a judging committee from within the club. Now, fans will be able to define the winner through a poll on Corinthians’ social networks. Voting will open in the coming days and more details will be released soon.

The creation of the winning shirt will be used in an official Corinthians clash, not yet defined. The model will be sold by the club’s official stores and licensed dealerships from next year.

Check out the possible models of the fourth shirt of the 2022/23 season

1. Fernando Degrossi

“When you look at the Corinthians badge, you see the flamingo, the flag, symbol of vibration. So, these horizontal lines refer a lot to the bleachers, the place where you are. It is also a tribute to the shirt that we thrashed a certain team from 6 to 1, which has the horizontal lines”, said Fernando Degrossi during this Thursday’s live.

Disclosure / Corinthians TV

2. Leonardo Fojo

“I was inspired by the perseverance, the determination, the faith of the Corinthians worker, who spends 12 hours a day working, struggling, giving his life blood in order to get to the stadium and buy an original shirt, a ticket. So, this is to remember the beginnings, where Corinthians came from. Corinthians emerged from the workers, it emerged from the people”, said Leonardo Fojo.

Disclosure / Corinthians TV

3. Gabriel Aguiar

“I thought of a tribute to our eternal Pacaembu, stage of so much joy for every Corinthians fan. Of course we have a beautiful house now, but Pacaembu will always be in our hearts. I took the front facade of the stadium, thought of some lines to make this tribute”, highlighted Gabriel Aguiar.

Disclosure / Corinthians TV

4. Paulo Barbosa

“I wanted to demystify this camouflage thing and bring to our fans and our team that warrior thing, because we know that every game our warriors enter the field. I want this shirt to represent everyone, I hope everyone likes it”, mentioned Paulo Barbosa.

Disclosure / Corinthians TV

5. Filipe dos Santos Pinaffi

“My inspiration was basically about everything that happened in the cases of racism against Boca Juniors. I thought it was fair for the club to position itself on this opportunity. So, for all the blacks that Corinthians has, for all the democracy that Corinthians has, I thought it was fair to recapture the history of blacks, of Africa and bring that in some graphic way on the shirt”, declared Filipe Pinaffi.

Disclosure / Corinthians TV

6. Kaique Sena

“My shirt was inspired by Corinthians blood, the blood that runs for Corinthians. Those red stains represent Corinthians’ blood, what fans ask for so much in games, blood in their eyes and willpower”, said Kaique Sena. .

Disclosure / Corinthians TV

7. Leonan Porphirio Credited

“My inspiration came from the favela, it represents the Corinthians people, each one of you who earn the minimum of the minimum and are here cheering for Corinthians, never let go of this team. Corinthians represents all the people of the favela and that’s why I created the hill”, said Leonan Credido.

Disclosure / Corinthians TV

