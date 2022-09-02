Corinthians midfielder celebrates first ‘hat-trick’, but regrets defeat in Clásico

Abhishek Pratap

Last Wednesday, midfielder Gabriel Moscardo scored for the first time three goals in a single game with the Corinthians shirt, in the 6-5 defeat to Santos, for the Brasileirão Sub-17. The young midfielder celebrated the mark, but regretted the setback in the match, which he judged as the main one.

“Unfortunately, the main thing was not to win the game. Anyway, scoring three goals in a classic at the Brazilian was really remarkable and special. I thank my teammates for their help. Despite the defeat, a midfielder scoring three goals represents freedom to be able to attack and quality to be able to finish the plays”, commented Gabriel Moscardo.

Recently, Gabriel Moscardo received strong internal appreciation at the Parque São Jorge club. The player signed his first professional contract with the team, valid until 2024, which includes a termination fine of R$150 million for the foreign market.

The boy arrived at Corinthians still in the Sub-12 and is currently captain in the sub-17 category. Moscardo draws attention in the base categories and has already been summoned to complete training for Vítor Pereira in the professional squad of Timão.

