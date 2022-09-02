Corinthians players and ex-players congratulate the club on its 112th birthday; see posts

Thursday is a celebration for Corinthians fans, which celebrates the club’s 112th anniversary. Throughout the day, players and ex-players left their congratulations, which were gathered by the my wheel so that you, the fan, can follow along.

In the current squad, athletes like Tamires, Gabi Zanotti, Lelê, Gabi Portilho, Yasmim, Adriana, Tarciane, Miriã, Grazi, Vic Albuquerque and Jheniffer congratulated the club. Among the posts, some players opted for photos, others for videos – see all publications below.

In addition to the experienced players of Arthur Elias, who also congratulated the club, the young women from the base also made publications on their social networks leaving their congratulations. among them are: Miracatu, Duda Mineira, Sabrina Amorim, Stefanie, Julia Brito, Manu Olivan, Bell, Amanda Vital and Gabi Medeiros.

Finally, former players also wished the club a happy birthday. Names like Gabi Nunes, Kerolin and Suellen briefly recalled the time they wore the Corinthians shirt and congratulated them.

The story will be updated during the day as new posts from the rest of the cast on social media.

Check out the publications of Corinthians players and former players

ex-players

