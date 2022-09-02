Corinthians players and ex-players congratulate the club on its 112th birthday; see posts

Thursday is a celebration for Corinthians fans, which celebrates the club’s 112th anniversary. Throughout the day, players and ex-players left their congratulations, which were gathered by the my wheel so that you, the fan, can follow along.

In the current squad, athletes like Tamires, Gabi Zanotti, Lelê, Gabi Portilho, Yasmim, Adriana, Tarciane, Miriã, Grazi, Vic Albuquerque and Jheniffer congratulated the club. Among the posts, some players opted for photos, others for videos – see all publications below.

In addition to the experienced players of Arthur Elias, who also congratulated the club, the young women from the base also made publications on their social networks leaving their congratulations. among them are: Miracatu, Duda Mineira, Sabrina Amorim, Stefanie, Julia Brito, Manu Olivan, Bell, Amanda Vital and Gabi Medeiros.

Finally, former players also wished the club a happy birthday. Names like Gabi Nunes, Kerolin and Suellen briefly recalled the time they wore the Corinthians shirt and congratulated them.

The story will be updated during the day as new posts from the rest of the cast on social media.

Check out the publications of Corinthians players and former players

players

Playback / Instagram

Playback / Instagram

Playback / Instagram

Playback / Instagram

Playback / Instagram

Playback / Instagram

Playback / Instagram

Playback / Instagram

Playback / Instagram

Playback / Instagram

Playback / Instagram

Playback / Instagram

Playback / Instagram

Playback / Instagram

Happy birthday my Corinthians! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/08VMfm4mk7 — Victoria Albuquerque (@vicalbuquerq) September 1, 2022

112 years of a lot of tradition and unconditional love. What an honor to be part of this incredible story! Congratulations, Corinthians! 🖤🦅@corinthians

@corinthiansfutebolfeminino@nikefootball pic.twitter.com/5lOKLFY3vm — Adriana Silva (@adrisilva_16) September 1, 2022

Being Corinthians is one of the greatest joys you have. So proud to be part of this story and to be able to live with Faithful 🖤🖤🖤🦅 GO CORINTHIANS!!! Congratulations on 112 years of a lot of struggle and a lot of tradition @Corinthians @SCCPutFemale pic.twitter.com/IrJrXVamX2 — Tamires Dias (@tamires) September 1, 2022

YOU ARE PROUD!

HOW GOOD IT IS TO BE AND DRESS CORINTHIANS.

Happy birthday, 112 years of traditions and a thousand glories 🖤🤍🦅👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/kd7APfRJcB — Read 🙋🏽‍♀️ (@leticiaizidoro) September 1, 2022

ex-players

Happy birthday Corinthians, happy to have been part of the history of the club. GO CORINTHIANS 🖤🤍 @SCCPutFemale @Corinthians pic.twitter.com/hwDXmyqnrk — Gabi Nunes (@Gabinunes11_) September 1, 2022

Congratulations 112 years of a lot of history and unforgettable moments 🖤 happy to be able to be a quick part of it! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/vcbgiYwlDj — Ke (@kerolinnicolii) September 1, 2022

Congratulations, Corinthians for 112 years of glory! It was an honor to have been part of the history of this great club! 🏴🏳️

.

.

.

.

.

[Arte: Isa Posey – 2019] pic.twitter.com/r3APP4eBqi — Su (@SuellenRocha92) September 1, 2022

Congratulations @corinthians for its 112 years of much history and tradition! pic.twitter.com/QtBSPCD2Wk — fabiana simoes (@fabianasimoes15) September 1, 2022

See more at: Corinthians Feminino, Historical Games and Former Corinthians players.