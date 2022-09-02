Corinthians players congratulate the club on its 112th anniversary on the networks; see publications

This Thursday, Corinthians completes 112 years of history. Throughout the day, athletes who are part of the current squad congratulated the club on social media. So, the My Helm separated some of these publications for Fiel to follow.

Among the names that have already moved their networks until early this Thursday afternoon are: Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Cássio, Gil, Fábio Santos. In addition to the veterans, the cubs from the base Lucas Piton, Giovane, Léo Mana and Xavier also left their messages for Timão – see publications below.

The most veteran of the squad, goalkeeper Cássio highlighted his gratitude for being part of the club’s history. “May it continue with glories and titles and, of course, always within our hearts”, wrote the Giant. Paulinho, who is recovering from injury, completed his congratulations by telling the club that “celebrating your existence is an inexplicable pride”.

Among the younger ones, Raul Gustavo stated that “it is an honor to be part of this history! The right word is gratitude”. Léo Mana highlighted the honor of having been trained in the club’s youth categories: “It is an honor to be part of this history and to be a child of Terrão! Thank you for everything Corinthians!”.

The story will be updated during the day as new posts from the rest of the cast on social media.

Check out the posts of the players of the current squad

