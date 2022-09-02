‘Corinthians refuse proposals practically every day’, says Duílio

The transfer window for the main European countries closed yesterday (31), and Corinthians does not project any more sales this year. President Duílio Monteiro Alves said tonight (1st) that the club refused proposals practically every day while the ball market was hot.

“Yes, we had a demand for several players. This is important to emphasize in Vítor Pereira’s work: he uses kids more, as he calls it, and we are valuing our assets, our base athletes. We had the possibility of sales now, but the priority was to reach the budget”, said the alvinegro president in an interview during Corinthians’ birthday party, at Neo Química Arena.

“We want a winning team. Corinthians today values ​​its athletes more, and we refuse proposals practically every day. Values ​​are rising, and we believe that this is the way. We sell. We have goals within the championships we are in, so it was very important not to lose players at this time”, added the representative.

In this window, Balbuena, Fausto Vera and Yuri Alberto arrived at Corinthians. Ivan, João Victor, Gustavo Mantuan and Willian left. The club president admits not having managed to replace the former number 10, but he understands that the balance was positive.

“At the last minute we weren’t able to find a replacement for Willian, even for the deadline, but otherwise we brought Balbuena, Fausto, Yuri Alberto. It was very good. We have a strong team, which has been improving with each game and we hope to have good results at the end of the season”, expects Duílio.