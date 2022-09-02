Councilwoman investigated for charging for SUS exams in Itamogi says health secretary knew about the case | South of Minas

Marilyam, who is also an employee of the Health Department, accused the secretary, who is the daughter of the mayor of Itamogi.

“These exams were even scheduled and paid for at the health secretariat of our municipality through knowledge, consent, authorization and also the signature of the secretary of health”, said the parliamentarian at the meeting.

The Civil Police investigated whether the councilor charged patients from the Municipal Health Network to perform resonances. She would even be ahead of some people in the queue and the patients had no idea of ​​the whole scheme.

Among the documents signed by the secretary, there is the authorization of the resonance, which says that “the amount would be charged from the invoice of the Municipal Prefecture of Itamogi according to accreditation”.

“She sent me requests for authorization. The authorization was made, but to be paid by the municipality and never by the patient. She would bring the requests for me to make the authorization, I would make the authorization and deliver it to her. I didn’t deliver the authorizations to the patients”, said secretary Priscila Marcomini Dias.

The councilor, then an employee of the Municipal Health Department, is being investigated for charging cash payments from patients who were waiting for exams, when they were already paid for by the municipality. There are cases of patients who paid R$ 900 for an exam that would be free.

“We never had that suspicion. Unfortunately I don’t have just the secretariat to coordinate. I coordinate the entire health of the municipality, so we have to trust the teams”, said the secretary.

“The express complaint came from the secretary of health. She asked for the investigation. The mayor immediately asked for an investigation to be established. Subsequently, two more cases appeared, identical and with the same clinic. In view of this, the mayor asked to call the patients who were attended by the clinic to see if other people made the payment “, scored the attorney general of the municipality, Vinícius Vieira de Andrada.

The commission that investigates irregularities committed at the Secretary of Health heard about 100 patients who took the MRI between June 2021 and July this year. More than 30 patients confirmed the payment.

“The commission has already heard the possible victims who offered to provide clarifications. In view of this, the entire team of the Medical Specialty Center began to be heard. Then I go to hear the witnesses for the defendant’s defense. We are still carrying out some steps in the process. I believe that next week, with the steps already taken, it will go to the testimony of the accused, which is the last act within the disciplinary administrative process”, said the prosecutor.

According to the prosecutor, there are no reasons so far for the removal of the secretary of health.

“It turns out that there is not the slightest bit of evidence to give her allegation veracity. On the contrary, from the evidence produced so far, what can be seen is a clandestine and secretive form between her and the victims, and a very large contradiction between the testimonies. From the moment that a minimum indication arrives, it doesn’t even need to be reasonable, it needs to be a minimum of participation of the secretary of health, I believe that she would not even be removed, she would be exonerated immediately “, commented the prosecutor.

The civil police of Itamogi opened an investigation and are investigating the case. So far, seven people have been heard. In addition to the authorship, the police also want to find out the total number of victims who were harmed and for how long the charge was made.

“We are making contact with everyone who would have received the payment request to see if these people still have elements with them, financial statements, cell phone conversations, any eventual receipts. Something that materializes this delivery of values”, said delegate Glauber Rodrigues Simão.

According to prosecutor Allan Carrijo Ramos, when the administrative process is concluded, the Public Ministry will seek accountability for any act of improbity and, when the police investigation is concluded, will seek accountability for possible crimes.

By telephone, the councilwoman’s lawyer informed that Marilyam Mara de Oliveira Souza is collaborating with the investigations and that she will speak at the appropriate time.