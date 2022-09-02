Court orders Pele to undergo paternity test | Sport



Pele will undergo paternity test – Reproduction/Twitter

Published 09/01/2022 19:59

Rio – At 81, former player Pele will undergo a paternity test. According to the ‘Notícias da TV’ portal, the Justice of São Paulo requested the collection of the genetic material of the King of Football on account of an investigation request made by Maria do Socorro Azevedo.

The decision was taken by the Guarujá forum on August 18, and Imesc (Institute of Social Medicine and Criminology of São Paulo) will be responsible for setting the date and time of collection. After receiving the notification, which has not yet been carried out, Pelé will be summoned to be home at the specified times.

“It should be noted that this is just collection, as the expertise will take place in a different region, and we request that the material collected be sent directly to the deprecating court”, brings the document signed by judge Renato Zanela Pandin.

In 1990, Sandra Regina Machado Arantes do Nascimento asked for a paternity test in court and it proved the woman’s kinship with the King of Football. Currently, Pele is recovering from surgery to remove a tumor in his colon.