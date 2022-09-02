Cristina Kirchner suffers attempted attack in Argentina by a Brazilian

A man was arrested with a pistol on Thursday night (1) as he approached Cristina Kirchner, vice president of Argentina. She was saluting the militancy that was waiting for her in front of her house, in the Recoleta neighborhood, when the man approached Kirchner and tried to fire his weapon, which failed.

According to the national security minister, Aníbal Fernández, the man would be a 35-year-old Brazilian with a history of carrying a weapon and had already been arrested in March. The weapon used in the attack would be a 3.8.

In the images recorded of the moment by local news channels, it is possible to see that the vice president was shaking hands with supporters, when the man shoots very close to her face. Kirchner then ducks and a riot breaks out.

To the local press, the Argentine security minister said that the author of the attack had been arrested and the weapon was already in the hands of the police. An investigation will be carried out.

