Cruzeirense fan tattoos music and Portuguese mistakes go viral

A Cruzeiro fan decided to tattoo on his back an excerpt of the song “Salomé e Pablito”, by the artist Das Quebrada, which became a kind of anthem of the Minas Gerais team in this 2022 campaign. account of the Portuguese mistakes in the lyrics of the song that now appears on the boy’s back.

In the comments, netizens pointed out the errors in two of the words written on the boy’s back. “There were only 2 R’s missing there. One doesn’t smile, and one doesn’t suffer”, said an internet user. “Smiled with an R for Ronaldo,” said another, on social media. “Certainly the tattoo artist is not from Cruzeiro, with so many mistakes”, said another internet user. “Portuguese is bad! But the intention is beautiful”, commented another user of the social network.

The lyrics of the song address the trajectory of Raposa, who leads the Brazilian Series B. The song was officially released this Thursday (1/9), but it was already circulating among Cruzeiro residents.

Cruzeiro returns to the field on Sunday, when it faces Criciúma for the 28th round.