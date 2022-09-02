Cruzeiro should have its biggest audience in Serie B in game against Cricima

photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress Cruzeiro has an average of 36,105 fans per game in Serie B

The Cruzeiro supporter promises to make another big party in the stands of Mineiro this Sunday (4/9), at 16h, against Cricima, for the 28th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. All 61,000 tickets on sale have already been sold. If this audience is really confirmed, it will be the biggest in the Raposa in this season’s national competition.

So far, Cruzeiro’s biggest audience in the Second Division was in the 2-0 victory over Sampaio Corra, on May 22, for the 8th round. At the time, 58,397 people went to the Gigante da Pampulha. This match also recorded the highest heavenly income in Serie B: R$2,466,489.50.

After that, Raposa managed to take more than 50,000 fans to the stadium in just one opportunity. On June 16, 58,076 people from Cruzeiro watched the 2-0 triumph over Ponte Preta, in the 13th round of the running points tournament, for an income of R$ 2,378,469.50.

The biggest attendance of Serie B was registered in the defeat of Raposa to Vasco, by 1 to 0, in Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro, for the 12th round: 63,609 fans.

The biggest income came from the tie between Guarani and Vasco, at Arena da Amaznia, in Manaus. The duel in the Northern Region of the country raised BRL 2,801,270.

On Sunday, in addition to a show promised by the fans, the Mineiro will have the presence of Ronaldo. Major shareholder of Cruzeiro’s Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF), Fenmeno returns to Belo Horizonte and Gigante after two months.

Alongside the former shirt 9 of the Brazilian National Team, the celestial fans will sing, for the first time, the access song, written by the Cruzeiro rapper Das Quebradas. The song was shown in full, for the first time, this Thursday (1/9) and has already received praise from coach Paulo Pezzolano and defender Lucas Oliveira.

Cruise 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra (Mineiro) – 58,397

Cruise 2 x 0 Ponte Preta (Mineiro) – 58,076

Cruise 1 x 0 Bahia (Mineiro) – 49,066

Cruise 2 x 1 Novorizontino (Mineiro) – 46,890

Cruise 2 x 0 Tombense (Mineiro) – 42,274

Cruise 2 x 0 CRB (Mineiro) – 42,004

Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Sport (Mineiro) – 39,032

Cruise 2 x 0 Vila Nova (Mineiro) – 34,957

Cruzeiro 1 x 1 Chapecoense (Man Garrincha) – 22,432

Cruise 1 x 0 Grmio (Independence) – 21,831

Cruise 4 x 0 Nutico (Independence) – 21,228

Cruise 1 x 0 Brusque (Mineiro) – 19,115

Cruise 1 x 0 Londrina (Mineiro) – 14,074

