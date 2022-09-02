Cruzeiro should have its biggest audience in Serie B in game against Cricima
Abhishek Pratap 2 hours agoSportsComments Off on Cruzeiro should have its biggest audience in Serie B in game against Cricima1 Views
The Cruzeiro supporter promises to make another big party in the stands of Mineiro this Sunday (4/9), at 16h, against Cricima, for the 28th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. All 61,000 tickets on sale have already been sold. If this audience is really confirmed, it will be the biggest in the Raposa in this season’s national competition.
Table of Contents
Ranking of Cruzeiro at home audiences in Serie B
So far, Cruzeiro’s biggest audience in the Second Division was in the 2-0 victory over Sampaio Corra, on May 22, for the 8th round. At the time, 58,397 people went to the Gigante da Pampulha. This match also recorded the highest heavenly income in Serie B: R$2,466,489.50.
After that, Raposa managed to take more than 50,000 fans to the stadium in just one opportunity. On June 16, 58,076 people from Cruzeiro watched the 2-0 triumph over Ponte Preta, in the 13th round of the running points tournament, for an income of R$ 2,378,469.50.
The biggest attendance of Serie B was registered in the defeat of Raposa to Vasco, by 1 to 0, in Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro, for the 12th round: 63,609 fans.
The biggest income came from the tie between Guarani and Vasco, at Arena da Amaznia, in Manaus. The duel in the Northern Region of the country raised BRL 2,801,270.
New music and Ronaldo in the stadium
On Sunday, in addition to a show promised by the fans, the Mineiro will have the presence of Ronaldo. Major shareholder of Cruzeiro’s Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF), Fenmeno returns to Belo Horizonte and Gigante after two months.
Alongside the former shirt 9 of the Brazilian National Team, the celestial fans will sing, for the first time, the access song, written by the Cruzeiro rapper Das Quebradas. The song was shown in full, for the first time, this Thursday (1/9) and has already received praise from coach Paulo Pezzolano and defender Lucas Oliveira.
Largest Cruise Audiences in Serie B
Cruise 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra (Mineiro) – 58,397
Cruise 2 x 0 Ponte Preta (Mineiro) – 58,076
Cruise 1 x 0 Bahia (Mineiro) – 49,066
Cruise 2 x 1 Novorizontino (Mineiro) – 46,890
Cruise 2 x 0 Tombense (Mineiro) – 42,274
Cruise 2 x 0 CRB (Mineiro) – 42,004
Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Sport (Mineiro) – 39,032
Cruise 2 x 0 Vila Nova (Mineiro) – 34,957
Cruzeiro 1 x 1 Chapecoense (Man Garrincha) – 22,432
Cruise 1 x 0 Grmio (Independence) – 21,831
Cruise 4 x 0 Nutico (Independence) – 21,228
Cruise 1 x 0 Brusque (Mineiro) – 19,115
Cruise 1 x 0 Londrina (Mineiro) – 14,074
Largest Serie B audiences
Vasco 1 x 0 Cruzeiro (Maracan) – 63,609 fans
Vasco 0 x 0 Sport (Maracan) 60,601 fans
Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra (Mineiro) – 58,397 fans
Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Ponte Preta (Mineiro) – 58,076 fans
Grmio 2 x 2 Cruzeiro (Arena) – 51,618 fans
Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Bahia (Mineiro) – 49,066 fans
Bahia 2 x 1 Vasco (Fonte Nova) – 48,660 fans
Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Novorizontino (Mineiro) – 46,890 fans