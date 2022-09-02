Cruzeiro should have its biggest audience in Serie B in game against Cricima

photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress

Cruzeiro has an average of 36,105 fans per game in Serie B

The Cruzeiro supporter promises to make another big party in the stands of Mineiro this Sunday (4/9), at 16h, against Cricima, for the 28th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. All 61,000 tickets on sale have already been sold. If this audience is really confirmed, it will be the biggest in the Raposa in this season’s national competition.

Ranking of Cruzeiro at home audiences in Serie B

13
13 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Londrina – 14,074 fans, in Mineiro, for the 4th round of Serie B; income of R$ 316,889.00 – photo: Alexandra Guzanshe/EM/DAPress
12
12 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Brusque – 19,115 fans, in Mineiro, for the 2nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 542,074.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress
11
11 Cruzeiro 4 x 0 Nutico – 21,228 fans, at Independência, for the 26th round of Serie B; income of R$ 600,345.33 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
10
10 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grmio – 21,831 fans, at Independência, for the 6th round of Serie B; income of R$ 610,879.00 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DAPress
9
9 Cruzeiro 1 x 1 Chapecoense – 22,432 fans, at Man Garrincha, for the 24th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,816,425.00 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
8
8 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Vila Nova – 34,957 fans, in Mineiro, for the 16th round of Serie B; income of R$ 951,228.50 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
7
7 Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Sport – 39,032 fans, in Mineiro, for the 15th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,008,670.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press
6
6 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB – ​​42,004 fans, in Mineiro, for the 11th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,498,743.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress
5
5 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Tombense – 42,274 fans, in Mineiro, for the 22nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,264,718.00 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress
4
4 Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Novorizontino – 46,890 fans, in Mineiro, for the 18th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,453,852.00 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress
3
3 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Bahia – 49,066 fans, in Mineiro, for the 20th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,649,181.04 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress
two
2 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Ponte Preta – 58,076 fans, in Mineiro, for the 13th round of Serie B; income of R$ 2,378,469.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress
1
1 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra – 58,397 fans, in Mineiro, for the 8th round of Serie B; income of R$ 2,466,489.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress
So far, Cruzeiro’s biggest audience in the Second Division was in the 2-0 victory over Sampaio Corra, on May 22, for the 8th round. At the time, 58,397 people went to the Gigante da Pampulha. This match also recorded the highest heavenly income in Serie B: R$2,466,489.50.

After that, Raposa managed to take more than 50,000 fans to the stadium in just one opportunity. On June 16, 58,076 people from Cruzeiro watched the 2-0 triumph over Ponte Preta, in the 13th round of the running points tournament, for an income of R$ 2,378,469.50.

The biggest attendance of Serie B was registered in the defeat of Raposa to Vasco, by 1 to 0, in Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro, for the 12th round: 63,609 fans.

The biggest income came from the tie between Guarani and Vasco, at Arena da Amaznia, in Manaus. The duel in the Northern Region of the country raised BRL 2,801,270.

New music and Ronaldo in the stadium

On Sunday, in addition to a show promised by the fans, the Mineiro will have the presence of Ronaldo. Major shareholder of Cruzeiro’s Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF), Fenmeno returns to Belo Horizonte and Gigante after two months.

Alongside the former shirt 9 of the Brazilian National Team, the celestial fans will sing, for the first time, the access song, written by the Cruzeiro rapper Das Quebradas. The song was shown in full, for the first time, this Thursday (1/9) and has already received praise from coach Paulo Pezzolano and defender Lucas Oliveira.

Largest Cruise Audiences in Serie B

  • Cruise 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra (Mineiro) – 58,397
  • Cruise 2 x 0 Ponte Preta (Mineiro) – 58,076
  • Cruise 1 x 0 Bahia (Mineiro) – 49,066
  • Cruise 2 x 1 Novorizontino (Mineiro) – 46,890
  • Cruise 2 x 0 Tombense (Mineiro) – 42,274
  • Cruise 2 x 0 CRB (Mineiro) – 42,004
  • Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Sport (Mineiro) – 39,032
  • Cruise 2 x 0 Vila Nova (Mineiro) – 34,957
  • Cruzeiro 1 x 1 Chapecoense (Man Garrincha) – 22,432
  • Cruise 1 x 0 Grmio (Independence) – 21,831
  • Cruise 4 x 0 Nutico (Independence) – 21,228
  • Cruise 1 x 0 Brusque (Mineiro) – 19,115
  • Cruise 1 x 0 Londrina (Mineiro) – 14,074

Largest Serie B audiences

  • Vasco 1 x 0 Cruzeiro (Maracan) – 63,609 fans
  • Vasco 0 x 0 Sport (Maracan) 60,601 fans
  • Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra (Mineiro) – 58,397 fans
  • Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Ponte Preta (Mineiro) – 58,076 fans
  • Grmio 2 x 2 Cruzeiro (Arena) – 51,618 fans
  • Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Bahia (Mineiro) – 49,066 fans
  • Bahia 2 x 1 Vasco (Fonte Nova) – 48,660 fans
  • Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Novorizontino (Mineiro) – 46,890 fans

