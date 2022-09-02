CVM asks for information from FinTwit digital influencers

Those who ran through social media on Wednesday afternoon (31) found a series of posts from well-known influencers in the so-called FinTwit – a community of investors, fund managers, analysts and anonymous influencers who comment on the economy on Twitter – about a request for information made by the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) to the social network about some profiles.

According to the document, dated August 8 this year, the users in question should send personal data to the CVM by August 23, Tuesday of last week. According to the agency Reutersat least ten profiles were e-mailed to Twitter to send information.

Through social networks, influencers complained that they were not informed about the content of the process in question. Some of the users have more than 16 thousand followers, as is the case of Denise Hommel, who answers for @Denise_Alemanha on Twitter.

In a document from the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Markets Entities (Anbima) of March this year, Denise appeared in second place in the list of average profiles (in terms of followers) of Twitter digital influencers with the highest growth in the period, by about of 227%. In first place was Uallace Moreira, with a 912% increase in the number of followers.

This is absurd, I have to send my data to the CVM and I don’t even know why I’m being investigated, me and others. pic.twitter.com/LB2RoIB7Ib — Denise (@Denise_Alemanha) August 31, 2022

wanted by InfoMoney, Denise replied that she was apprehensive about the email and claimed that she does not usually comment on the Brazilian market on the social network. She said she works with assets considered exotic in the German market and, therefore, monitors the European market more closely, in addition to crises, such as the Chinese real estate sector.

“I am responsible for monitoring macro crises and, therefore, I share information with Brazilian investors on FinTwit”, he said.

Other celebrities from finTwit were also called to provide data to the CVM, such as Josué Nunes and Ricardo Schweitzer.

Apparently the CVM thinks that my Twitter profile could be a threat to the Brazilian financial system. Should I take it as a compliment? pic.twitter.com/RhcJuaOzIY — Joshua Nunes (@josuenunes) August 31, 2022

Will no man’s land end? pic.twitter.com/d4xxOxW7G1 — Ricardo Schweitzer (@_rschweitzer) August 31, 2022

O InfoMoney contacted Twitter to verify the reasons for sending the email. The social network’s advisory said that it does not comment on ongoing cases and highlighted that, in line with the transparency standard, the social network sends notifications to notify users when it receives requests related to providing information on their account.. “This does not mean that Twitter has the requested data or that the data has already been provided, but that it has been requested”, he pointed out.

The CVM, in turn, confirmed to the report that the official letter had been sent and said that it is part of the CVM process nº 19957.007127/2022-01.

“This is thematic supervision work, within the scope of the Risk-Based Supervision Plan (SBR), of the Superintendence of Market Relations and Intermediaries (SMI), involving the performance of digital influencers in the markets regulated by the Municipality, recently approved by the Collegiate of the CVM”, said the autarchy.

