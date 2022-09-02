Danton Mello says he stopped being an atheist after a supernatural experience in an accident – Famous



Danton Mello opened the heart about religion when describing about his experience of having lived the protagonist of the film Predestined: Arig and the Spirit of Dr. Fritzwhich opens this Thursday (1), in theaters.

According to the actor, the opportunity to play a medium in the feature made him stop being an atheist. ‘I had a crying fit before page ten! I wondered why he came to me. I, who did not believe, had no access to spirituality. I stopped being an atheist. It’s impossible to make a character like that and leave the same way’, said, in an interview with journalist Gabriela Medeiros, from the newspaper Extra.

Danton Mello still remembered when he suffered a serious air accident suffered in 1998, and as the occasion made him live experiences that he considers supernatural. ‘I experienced this right after operating because of the accident. I told my doctor and he said it was impossible, that I was very weak. Years later, a spiritist friend told me that a spirit of light was on my side. I had this in my head for a long time.‘, said.

remember the accident

On September 14, 1998, Danton Mello fell from the helicopter while recording a report for the Globe Ecology, during overflight over Mount Roraima. The actor and his team were found 30 hours after the accident by non-reclusive Indians from the Raposa Serra do Sol Indigenous Reserve.

He suffered severe internal bleeding and was hastily operated on., at risk of life, but recovered in the following weeks. In short, the gal was part of the cast of the soap opera Babel towerand came to be removedbut due to the popular appeal with his character, ended up returning using a wheelchair and crutches.

