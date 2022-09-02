Datafolha in Minas: Zema has 52%; Kalil, 22% – Policy

Governor Romeu Zema (Novo), re-election candidate, remains ahead in voting intentions to command the Tiradentes Palace over the next four years. According to Instituto Datafolha, Zema has 52% of voting intentions, followed by former BH mayor Alexandre Kalil (PSD), with 22%.
Vanessa Portugal (PSTU) has 2% of voting intentions.
Renata Regina (PCB), Marcus Pestana (PSDB), Cabo Paulo Tristo (PMB), Lourdes Francisco (PCO) and Lorene Figueiredo (Psol) appear with 1% of the intentions, each. Indira Xavier (UP) did not score.
White and null votes add up to 8%, while indecisive votes are 7%.
check out
- Zema: 52%
- Kalil 22%
- Viana: 4%
- Vanessa Portugal: 2%
- Renata Regina: 1%
- Marcus Pestana: 1%
- Cape Tristo: 1%
- Lourdes Francisco: 1%
- Lorene Figueiredo: 1%
- Indira Xavier: 0%
second round
Check out:
Zema: 59%
Kalil: 21%
Senate
The survey also showed how the voting intentions for Minas Gerais candidates for the Senate are. Whites and nulls are 24%, while those who do not know or have no opinion are 24%.
Supported by Bolsonaro, Cleitinho Azevedo (PSC) remains in the lead with 14%; followed by Alexandre Silveira (PSD) who has 9%. The candidate for Zema’s ticket, Marcelo Aro (PP), registered 7%,
Sara Azevedo (PSOL) and Bruno Miranda (PDT) have 6%; Pastor Altamiro (PTB) has 5%; Irani Gomes (PRTB) appears with 3%; Dirlene Marques (PSTU), 1%. Naomi Coura (PCO) did not score.
Check out:
- Cleitinho Azevedo (PSC): 14%
- Alexandre Silveira (PSD): 9%
- Marcelo Aro (PP): 7%
- Sara Azevedo (Psol): 6%
- Bruno Miranda (PDT): 6%
- Pastor Altamiro (PTB): 5%
- Irani Gomes (PRTB): 3%
- Dirlene Marques (PSTU): 1%
- Naomi Coura (PCO): 0%
- Blanks/Nulls: 24%
- Don’t know/No opinion: 24%