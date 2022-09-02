Datafolha in Minas: Zema has 52%; Kalil, 22% – Policy

Abhishek Pratap 1 min ago News Comments Off on Datafolha in Minas: Zema has 52%; Kalil, 22% – Policy 0 Views

Editing: Zema x Kalil
Zema leader of the Datafolha survey, with 52%, followed by Kalil, with 22% (photo: Disclosure; )

Governor Romeu Zema (Novo), re-election candidate, remains ahead in voting intentions to command the Tiradentes Palace over the next four years. According to Instituto Datafolha, Zema has 52% of voting intentions, followed by former BH mayor Alexandre Kalil (PSD), with 22%.

The survey was released this Thursday (1/9). The institute also publishes today a poll of intention to vote for the Presidency of the Republic.
Supported by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Senator Carlos Viana (PL) has 5%.

Vanessa Portugal (PSTU) has 2% of voting intentions.

Renata Regina (PCB), Marcus Pestana (PSDB), Cabo Paulo Tristo (PMB), Lourdes Francisco (PCO) and Lorene Figueiredo (Psol) appear with 1% of the intentions, each. Indira Xavier (UP) did not score.

White and null votes add up to 8%, while indecisive votes are 7%.

check out

  • Zema: 52%
  • Kalil 22%
  • Viana: 4%
  • Vanessa Portugal: 2%
  • Renata Regina: 1%
  • Marcus Pestana: 1%
  • Cape Tristo: 1%
  • Lourdes Francisco: 1%
  • Lorene Figueiredo: 1%
  • Indira Xavier: 0%

second round

In the second round, Romeu Zema would beat Alexandre Kalil. The Novo candidate has 59% of the intentions, against 21% for Kalil. Blanks and nulls add up to 6% and undecided, 4%.

Check out:

Zema: 59%
Kalil: 21%

Senate

The survey also showed how the voting intentions for Minas Gerais candidates for the Senate are. Whites and nulls are 24%, while those who do not know or have no opinion are 24%.

Supported by Bolsonaro, Cleitinho Azevedo (PSC) remains in the lead with 14%; followed by Alexandre Silveira (PSD) who has 9%. The candidate for Zema’s ticket, Marcelo Aro (PP), registered 7%,

Sara Azevedo (PSOL) and Bruno Miranda (PDT) have 6%; Pastor Altamiro (PTB) has 5%; Irani Gomes (PRTB) appears with 3%; Dirlene Marques (PSTU), 1%. Naomi Coura (PCO) did not score.

Check out:

  • Cleitinho Azevedo (PSC): 14%
  • Alexandre Silveira (PSD): 9%
  • Marcelo Aro (PP): 7%
  • Sara Azevedo (Psol): 6%
  • Bruno Miranda (PDT): 6%
  • Pastor Altamiro (PTB): 5%
  • Irani Gomes (PRTB): 3%
  • Dirlene Marques (PSTU): 1%
  • Naomi Coura (PCO): 0%
  • Blanks/Nulls: 24%
  • Don’t know/No opinion: 24%

The search

Datafolha interviewed 1212 people between August 30 and September 1 in 62 cities in Minas Gerais. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points, assuming a confidence level of 95%. The research was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the numbers MG-03654/2022 and BR-00433/2022.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Auxílio Brasil: government wants to include another 804 thousand families – 09/01/2022 – Market

The Jair Bolsonaro government (PL) is preparing to include another 803,800 families in Auxílio Brasil …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved