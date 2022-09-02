Datafolha in Minas: Zema has 52%; Kalil, 22% – Policy

Zema leader of the Datafolha survey, with 52%, followed by Kalil, with 22% (photo: Disclosure; ) Governor Romeu Zema (Novo), re-election candidate, remains ahead in voting intentions to command the Tiradentes Palace over the next four years. According to Instituto Datafolha, Zema has 52% of voting intentions, followed by former BH mayor Alexandre Kalil (PSD), with 22%.

The survey was released this Thursday (1/9). The institute also publishes today a poll of intention to vote for the Presidency of the Republic.

Supported by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Senator Carlos Viana (PL) has 5%. Vanessa Portugal (PSTU) has 2% of voting intentions.

Renata Regina (PCB), Marcus Pestana (PSDB), Cabo Paulo Tristo (PMB), Lourdes Francisco (PCO) and Lorene Figueiredo (Psol) appear with 1% of the intentions, each. Indira Xavier (UP) did not score.

White and null votes add up to 8%, while indecisive votes are 7%.

second round

Check out: In the second round, Romeu Zema would beat Alexandre Kalil. The Novo candidate has 59% of the intentions, against 21% for Kalil. Blanks and nulls add up to 6% and undecided, 4%. Zema: 59%

Kalil: 21% Senate The survey also showed how the voting intentions for Minas Gerais candidates for the Senate are. Whites and nulls are 24%, while those who do not know or have no opinion are 24%. Supported by Bolsonaro, Cleitinho Azevedo (PSC) remains in the lead with 14%; followed by Alexandre Silveira (PSD) who has 9%. The candidate for Zema’s ticket, Marcelo Aro (PP), registered 7%, Sara Azevedo (PSOL) and Bruno Miranda (PDT) have 6%; Pastor Altamiro (PTB) has 5%; Irani Gomes (PRTB) appears with 3%; Dirlene Marques (PSTU), 1%. Naomi Coura (PCO) did not score. Check out: Cleitinho Azevedo (PSC): 14%

Alexandre Silveira (PSD): 9%

Marcelo Aro (PP): 7%

Sara Azevedo (Psol): 6%

Bruno Miranda (PDT): 6%

Pastor Altamiro (PTB): 5%

Irani Gomes (PRTB): 3%

Dirlene Marques (PSTU): 1%

Naomi Coura (PCO): 0%

Blanks/Nulls: 24%

Don’t know/No opinion: 24%

The search

Datafolha interviewed 1212 people between August 30 and September 1 in 62 cities in Minas Gerais. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points, assuming a confidence level of 95%. The research was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the numbers MG-03654/2022 and BR-00433/2022.