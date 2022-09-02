Datafolha in RJ: Castro has 31% and Freixo, 26% | Elections 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

Datafolha survey released this Thursday (1st), commissioned by TV Globo and by Folha de S.Paulo, points out that the current governor Cláudio Castro (PL) and the federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB) follow technically tied in the race for the Government of Rio de Janeiro.

In comparison with the first Datafolha survey after the registration of candidacies, released on August 18, Castro rose five points percentages and Freixo won three points percentages.

Within the margin of error, plus or minus three percentage points, the PL candidate reaches a minimum of 28%, while the PSB candidate can go up to 29%.

Intention to vote for governor, stimulated:

Cláudio Castro (PL): went from 26% to 31%

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): went from 23% to 26%

Rodrigo Neves (PDT): went from 5% to 7%

Wilson Witzel (PMB): it was 4% for 3%

Cyro Garcia (PSTU): went from 4% to 3%

Eduardo Serra (PCB): went from 5% to two%

Juliet (UP): remains with 2 %

Paulo Ganime (New): went from 1% to two%

Luiz Eugênio (PCO): remains with 0%

White/null/none: used to be 19%, now they are 14%

Don’t know: stay in 10%

Former Governor Wilson Witzel was impeached last year. According to the Court of Justice, he is ineligible for a period of five years and cannot hold any public office. The ex-governor tries to recover his political rights in court. The PMB says he is eligible to run. The Regional Electoral Court said it will review the case.

Intention to vote for governor, spontaneous

Cláudio Castro (PL): went from 12% to 17%

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): went from 11% to 15%

Current governor: went from 3% to two%

Rodrigo Neves (PDT): went from 1% to two%

Paulo Ganime (New): was not mentioned in the 1st survey, now he has 1%

Other Answers: Follow 5%

White/null/none: used to be 10%, now they are 9%

Don’t know: they were 57%, now they are 50%D

The survey also asked about the second round scenario with Castro and Freixo. The current governor appears for the first time in front – before they were technically tied.

Castro: went from 38% to 44%

Ash: went from 39% to 37%

White/null/none: used to be 18%, now they are 13%

Don’t know: they were 5%, now they are 7%

Datafolha asked if the voter is decided on his vote for governor. See the results:

fully decided: 59%

can still change: 41%

don’t know: 1%

Datafolha also points out that Romário is ahead of the poll among Senate candidates – the former player is seeking re-election.

Romario (PL): remained with 31%

Alessandro Molon (PSB): stayed with 12%

Clarissa Garotinho (União Brasil): went from 4% to 8%

Cabo Daciolo (PDT): it was 11% for 8%

André Ceciliano (PT): went from 3% to 6%

Daniel Silveira (PTB): went from 7% to 6%

Dr Paulo Marcelo (PMB): has 1%

Raul (UP): remained 1%

Bárbara Sinedino (PSTU): went from 2% to 1%

Prof Helvio Costa (DC): has 1%

Itagiba (Avante): went from 1% to 0%

Hermano Leme (PCO): 0%

Hiran Roedel (PCB): stayed with 0%

White/null/none: used to be 19%, now they are 13%

Don’t know: follow 10%

Candidates Helvio Costa, Paulo Parcelo and Hermano Lemme were not in the previous survey because they registered the candidacies after the survey was registered.

The Datafolha survey also measured the rejection of government candidates. That is, for whom the voter would not vote. Former Governor Witzel remained at the forefront.

Wilson Witzel (PMB): went from 50% to 52%

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): went from 26% to 25%

Cláudio Castro (PL): went from 21% to 18%

Juliete Pantoja (UP): went from 19% to 15%

Cyro Garcia (PSTU): went from 16% to 14%

Eduardo Serra (PCB): it was 15% for 13%

Luiz Eugênio (PCO) – went from 12% to 11%

Paulo Ganime (New): went from 13% to 10%

Rodrigo Neves (PDT) – went from 13% to 10%

They would vote for all: they were 2%, now they are 3%

Rejects all: they were 8%, now they are 4%

Don’t know: they were 8%, now they are 9%

Datafolha also asked voters’ opinion about Cláudio Castro’s government:

great/good: used to be 25%, now they are 31%

regular: they were 41%, now they are 39%

bad/very bad: used to be 23%, now they are 22%

don’t know: they were 10%, now they are 8%