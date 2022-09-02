Datafolha in SP: Haddad keeps the lead, but Tarcísio and Rodrigo grow

A Datafolha poll released this Thursday 1st points out that the advantage of Fernando Haddad (PT) in the race for the government of São Paulo has fallen. The PT appears with 35% of voting intentions, compared to 38% in the previous round, on August 18.

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), who occupied second place with 16%, reached 21%. The third place is the governor and candidate for reelection, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), who jumped from 11% to 15%.

Check the results of the stimulated projection for the first round:

Fernando Haddad (PT): 35%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 21%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 15%

Carol Vigliar (Popular Unit): 2%

Gabriel Colombo (PCB): 1%

Antonio Jorge (Christian Democracy): 1%

Elvis Cezar (PDT): 1%

Vinicius Poit (New): 1%

Edson Dorta (PCO): 1%

Altino Junior (PSTU): 1%

Blanks/Nulls: 12%

Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 10%

At the second round, Haddad would beat any tested opponent. Against Tarcísio, the PT would win by 51% to 36% (in the previous round, he would win by 53% to 31%).

The PT candidate would outperform Garcia by 48% to 38% (in the last poll, Haddad would triumph by 53% to 31%).

Fernando Haddad also appears with the highest rejection rate. 36% responded that they would not vote for him at all. Following are Tarcísio (24%), Altino (19%), Elvis (17%), Dorta (17%), Garcia (16%), Jorge (16%), Colombo (15%), Vigliar (15% ) and Poit (15%).

Datafolha interviewed 1,808 people between August 30 and September 1 in 74 municipalities in São Paulo. The margin of error is two percentage points, considering a confidence level of 95%. The research was registered with the Superior Electoral Court under the number SP-04954/2022.