Datafolha: Lula oscillates from 47% to 45%, Bolsonaro maintains 32%, Ciro goes to 9% and Tebet rises to 5% | Election poll

Datafolha poll released this Thursday (1st), commissioned by Globo and the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo”, shows former president Lula (PT) with 45% of voting intentions in the first round of the presidential election, followed by current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 32%. Ciro Gomes (PDT) has 9% and Simone Tebet (MDB) has 5%.

In relation to the previous survey by Datafolha, dated 18 AugustLula fluctuated two points down, Bolsonaro remained stable, Ciro fluctuated two points up and Tebet rose three percentage points – she was the only one of the four candidates to vary beyond the margin of error.

The survey heard 5,734 people in 285 municipalities between August 30th and September 1st. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points. The survey was registered with the TSE under the number BR-00433/2022.

It was the first Datafolha poll after last Sunday’s presidential debateby the Bandeirantes group, Folha de S. Paulo, UOL and TV Cultura.

Stimulated voting intention

Lula (PT): 45% ( 47% in the previous Datafolha, of August 18)

47% in the previous Datafolha, of August 18) Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 32% (32% in the previous survey)

(32% in the previous survey) Ciro Gomes (PDT): 9% (7% in previous survey)

(7% in previous survey) Simone Tebet (MDB): 5% (2% in previous survey)

(2% in previous survey) Soraya Thronicke (Union Brazil): 1% (0% in previous survey)

(0% in previous survey) Pablo Marçal (PROS): 1% (0% in previous survey)

(0% in previous survey) Felipe d’Avila (NEW): 1% (1% in previous survey)

(1% in previous survey) Vera (PSTU): 0% (0% in previous survey)

(0% in previous survey) Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0% (0% in previous survey)

(0% in previous survey) Constituent Eymael (DC): 0% (0% in previous survey)

(0% in previous survey) Leo Pericles (UP): 0% (0% in previous survey)

(0% in previous survey) Roberto Jefferson (PTB): 0% (0% in previous survey)

(0% in previous survey) Blank/null/none: 4% (6% in previous survey)

(6% in previous survey) Don’t know: 2% (2% in previous survey)

The new survey shows Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil), Pablo Marçal (PROS) and Felipe d’Avila (Novo) with 1% each. Vera (PSTU), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Constituent Eymael (Christian Democracy), Léo Péricles (UP) and Roberto Jefferson (PTB) did not score.

According to Datafolha, Lula’s advantage in the Southeast has dropped from 12 to 6 points: Lula now has 41% in the region, while Bolsonaro has 35%. On August 18, Lula had 44%, against 32% for Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro, in turn, dropped from 43% to 39% in the North region. Lula went from 41% to 42%.

Research shows that Lula fares better among the poorest, those living in the Northeast region and those receiving government aid:

Voters with income of up to 2 minimum wages (48%)

Who receives or lives with someone who receives Auxílio Brasil (49%)

Residents of the Northeast region (58%)

Bolsonaro, on the other hand, performs better among the richest, whites and evangelicals:

Who has an income of more than 10 minimum wages (45%)

Self-declared white (38%)

Evangelicals (48%)

Counting only valid votes, without null, white and undecided votes, Lula dropped from 51% to 48%which leaves the possibility of the election being decided in the first round more distant. Bolsonaro fluctuated from 35% to 34% of valid votes.

Lula (PT): 48% (51% in the previous poll, dated August 18)

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 34% (35% in the previous poll)

Spontaneous voting intention

In the spontaneous poll, in which the names of candidates are not presented, Lula appears with 40% of the voting intentions; and Bolsonaro, with 28%. Ciro was cited by 2%; and Simone Tebet, for 1%.

Lula (PT): 40% (40% in the August 18 poll)

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 29% (28% in the previous poll)

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 4% (2% in the previous survey)

Simone Tebet (MDB): 2% (1% in previous survey)

Other responses: 1% (2% in previous survey)

Blank/null/none: 5% (6% in previous survey)

Don’t know: 17% (22% in previous survey)