Datafolha poll: Lula has 45%; Bolsonaro appears with 32% – Politics

Lula appears in front with 45%, followed by Bolsonaro, with 32% (photo: MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP; Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP)

Former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) appears with 13 percentage points ahead of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). which points out a new Datafolha survey, released this Thursday (1/9). Lula has 45% of voting intentions, while Bolsonaro appears with 32%.

Former Cear governor Ciro Gomes (PDT) has 9%, while senator Simone Tebet (MDB) won 5% of the electorate’s preference.

According to Datafolha, Soraya Thronicke (Unio Brasil), Pablo Maral (PROS) and Felipe D’vila (Novo) each had 1% of the voting intentions. Vera Lcia (PSTU), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Eymael (Cristian Democracy), Leo Pricles (UP) and Roberto Jefferson (PTB) had less than 1% each.

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) unanimously rejected the candidacy of Roberto Jefferson for the presidency. The conviction of the then-candidate in Mensalo left him ineligible until December 2023. The party chose the vice-candidate, the self-styled “Father” Kelmon to run for president.

Whites and nulls add up to 4%, and the percentage of undecided voters to 2%.

Check out:

  • Squid: 45%
  • Bolsonaro: 32%
  • Ciro Gomes: 9%
  • Simone Tebet: 5%
  • See Lucia: 0%
  • Sofia Manzano: 0%
  • Soraya Thronicke: 1%
  • Eymael: 0%
  • Roberto Jefferson: 0%
  • Felipe D’Avilla: 1%
  • Pablo Maral: 1%
  • Leo Prcicles: 0%
  • Whites: 4%
  • Don’t know: 2%

second round

Datafolha also simulated an eventual second round between Lula and Bolsonaro. The PT obtained 53% of the intentions, while Bolsonaro won 38%.

Check out:

Search

Datafolha heard 5,734 voters between August 30 and September 1, in 285 municipalities. The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number BR-00433/2022.

