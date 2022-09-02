Datafolha survey in São Paulo: Haddad has 35%, Tarcísio, 21%, Rodrigo, 15% | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) grew from 16% to 21%, and Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), who is running for reelection, rose from 11% to 15% (see below).

The preference for Haddad fell mainly in the age groups of 25 to 34 years old (from 42% to 30%) and from 35 to 44 years old (from 40% to 31%), among voters with average schooling (from 38% to 32%). , among the richest, with an income of more than ten salaries (from 41% to 30%) and in the electorate that declares itself to be black (from 48% to 39%). In the interior, the PT retreated from 34% to 28% and, in the metropolitan region, remained with 43%.

Tarcísio advanced in all social and demographic segments, with emphasis on those between 25 and 34 years old (from 15% to 24%), among those with higher education (from 18% to 26%) and in the income range from 5 to 26 years. 10 salaries (from 23% to 35%).

Rodrigo had a more homogeneous increase among social and demographic segments, and the highlights are in the 35 to 44 age group (from 10% to 19%), between browns (from 10% to 16%) and blacks (from 6% to 14 %).

The PSDB candidate also gained space among São Paulo voters who declared their vote for Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) for president, and Haddad was the one who lost the most in these parts of the electorate. Among Ciro voters, the preference for the current governor went from 18% to 30%, and in the portion that intends to vote for Tebet, 38% now vote for Rodrigo, compared to 33% in the previous poll. Haddad’s candidacy had 43% of voting intentions among Ciro voters in the mid-August survey, and now has 28%. Among Tebet voters, the preference for PT fluctuated from 30% to 24%.

Tarcísio’s candidacy grew from 36% to 47% among Bolsonaro voters in São Paulo since the third week of August, and Haddad rose from 60% to 64% among Lula voters in the same period.

In the second round simulations, the PT continues to appear ahead of both Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) and Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), but the distance between them also retreated. (see more below).

1,808 people were interviewed between August 30th and September 1st in 74 municipalities in São Paulo. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points, given a 95% confidence level. The survey was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number SP-04954/2022.

See the result of the stimulated survey for the 1st round

Stimulated and single response, in %:

Fernando Haddad (PT): 35% (in the previous survey, on 8/18, it was 38%)

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 21% (16% in previous survey)

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 15% (11% in the previous survey)

Carol Vigliar (Popular Unit): 2% (2% in previous survey)

Gabriel Colombo (PCB): 1% (2% in previous survey)

*Antonio Jorge (Christian Democracy): 1%

Elvis Cezar (PDT): 1% (1% in previous poll)

Vinicius Poit (New): 1% (1% in previous survey)

Edson Dorta (PCO): 1% (1% in previous survey)

Altino Júnior (PSTU): 1% (1% in previous survey)

Blanks and Nulls: 12% (17% in the previous survey)

Don’t know: 10% (11% in previous survey)

*The name of the candidate Antonio Jorge (DC) was included for the first time in the research.

Spontaneous and unique survey, in %:

Fernando Haddad (PT): 17%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 13%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 5%

Current governor: 2%

PT candidate: 1%

Other responses: 6%

Blanks and nulls: 7%

Don’t know: 50%

See the result of the research stimulated for the 2nd round

Scenario 1 – Haddad x Rodrigo; single stimulated response, in %:

Fernando Haddad ( EN ): 48% (in the previous survey, from 8/18, it was 51%)

48% (in the previous survey, from 8/18, it was 51%) Rodrigo Garcia ( PSDB ): 38% (32% in previous survey)

38% (32% in previous survey) Whites and Nulls: 11% (14% in previous survey)

11% (14% in previous survey) Do not know: 3% (4% in previous survey)

Scenario 2 – Haddad x Tarcísio; single stimulated response, in %: