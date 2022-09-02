Datafolha: Zema has 52% and Kalil has 22% in the running for governor of Minas | Elections 2022 in Minas Gerais

Datafolha Institute survey commissioned by TV Globo and by the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo” and published this Thursday (1st) reveals the indices of voting intentions for the governorship of Minas Gerais.

The current governor and candidate for reelection by the Novo party, Romeu Zema, leads the dispute in the first round with 52% of the voting intentions, followed by Alexandre Kalil (PSD), with 22% (see more below).

In the second round simulations, Zema appears leading the research in the dispute with Kalil (see more below).

The survey heard 1,212 people between August 30th and September 1st in 62 cities in Minas Gerais. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points, given a 95% confidence level. The research was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the number MG-03654/2022.

See the result of the stimulated survey for the 1st round

Stimulated and single response, in %:

Romeu Zema (New): 52% (in the previous survey, on 8/18, it was 47%)

Alexandre Kalil (PSD): 22% (23% in previous survey)

Carlos Viana (PL): 4% (5% in the previous survey)

Vanessa Portugal (PSTU): 2% (2% in previous survey)

Cabo Tristan (PMB): 1% (1% in previous survey)

Lorene Figueiredo (PSOL): 1% (1% in previous survey)

Marcus Pestana (PSDB): 1% (1% in previous survey)

Renata Regina (PCB): 1% (2% in previous survey)

Blank/null/none: 8% (9% in previous survey)

Don’t know: 7% (9% in previous survey)

Candidate Indira Xavier (Popular Unit) did not score in both polls.

According to the survey, the current governor and candidate for reelection Romeu Zema (Novo) has a higher vote intention among men (57%). Among female voters, the figure is 47%. Most of his electorate is in the interior of the state (56%), while in the Metropolitan Region, the intention to vote for Zema is 40%.

Most voters with a family income of 5 to 10 minimum wages intend to vote for Zema (64%). The reelection candidate also appears with 59% of voting intentions among voters who consider themselves white.

Most entrepreneurs follow Zema (69%). Voters who approve of the Bolsonaro government are with the Novo candidate (74%), as are those who approve of the current state government (73%).

Kalil has the highest voting intentions among more educated voters (32%). In the Metropolitan Region of the capital, it appears with 44% against 14% among residents of the interior of the state.

Voters who sympathize with the Workers’ Party (PT) indicate 40% of the votes in Kalil. The preference for the former mayor of BH is also greater among those who disapprove of the Bolsonaro government (36%) and among those who disapprove of the Zema government (47%).

Spontaneous and unique response, in %:

Romeu Zema (New): 29% (24% in previous survey)

Alexandre Kalil (PSD): 15% (11% in previous survey)

Carlos Viana (PL): 1% (0% in previous survey)

Other responses: 3% (2% in previous survey)

Blank/null/none: 4% (5% in previous survey)

Don’t know: 48% (58% in previous survey)

See the result of the research stimulated for the 2nd round

Stimulated and single response, in %:

Romeu Zema (New): 59% (56% in previous survey)

Alexandre Kalil (PSD): 31% (33% in previous survey)

Blank/null/none: 6% (7% in previous survey)

Don’t know: 4% (3% in previous survey)