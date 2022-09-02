deputy shoots inside PSDB directory in São Paulo

State deputy Roque Barbiere (Avante) shot inside the PSDB state directory in São Paulo on Thursday night (9/1). According to TV Globo, the motivation would be a delay in a meeting with the president of the PSDB from São Paulo, Marco Vinholi. There were no injuries.

To metropolises, the São Paulo PSDB confirmed that its headquarters had been shot. Also in the note, he said that the case is being investigated by the Civil Police.

Deputy throws PSDB SP directory Case is investigated by the Civil Police

Security cameras captured the moment the deputy made the shot. The shot hits a photo of Vinholi.

According to the Military Police, the call was made around 19:00 and, upon arriving at the scene, the agents found that the shot had hit a glass. The case was registered at the 78th DP (Jardins). The corporation, however, stated that the Court of Justice will determine which body will be responsible for investigating the fact, since the deputy has privileged jurisdiction.

Affiliated to Avante since 2021, state deputy Roque Barbiere, known as Roquinho, is in his seventh consecutive term in office. He is running for re-election.