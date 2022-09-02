Deu No Poste: learn why this term is used in Jogo do Bicho

São José dos Campos-SP, September 1, 2022, by Marcos Eduardo Carvalho – The animal game, which appeared in the 19th century in Brazil, has some peculiar slang. So, one of them is ‘Deu no Poste’, famous among gamblers.

However, many do not know the meaning and, in practice, it is nothing more than an unexpected result in Jogo do Bicho. That is, when someone says ‘Deu no Poste’, it is something similar to ‘deu zebra’, in fact, another very popular expression in the animal game.

Usually this is related to a dream the person had the day before. And, if you dream about a certain animal, you can play that you will have great chances of winning.

But the expression ‘Deu no Poste’ also means that a friend will appear unexpectedly. That is, when you need it most, he comes to help you. It’s the diarysp will talk a little more about this subject.

Hit the post: game is misdemeanor

Currently, Jogo do Bicho is prohibited in Brazil and considered a misdemeanor. Just like the casino, which is released in other countries, but not here.

However, Jogo do Bicho is a genuinely Brazilian bet that emerged on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro. This misdemeanor has already created folkloric characters, such as Castor de Andrade, patron of Bangu and samba schools in the state capital.

And over the years, it has also popularized the number 24, which represents the deer in the game. In this case, prejudice regarding sexual orientation has always been present and is a ‘heritage’ of Jogo do Bicho.

Recently, many businessmen linked to the world of gambling in Rio de Janeiro and elsewhere in Brazil have been arrested and prosecuted. They even use the funding of carnival and football teams as a way to launder money from Jogo do Bicho.

Games only by Caixa Econômica

At the moment, only games regulated by Caixa Econômica Federal are allowed. So, to play, you have to go to a lottery shop or access the bank’s website to play online.

However, Jogo do Bicho still runs in several places and gamblers go to the so-called ‘banks’ to do their little games. One of the traditions of Jogo do Bicho is to dream of a certain animal and play with it the next day.

Normally, Jogo do Bicho prizes are paid in cash by the scalpers. In addition, the reference numbers are the same as those running in the legalized draw of the Federal Lottery.

Finally, playing Jogo do Bicho, as it is illegal, also does not guarantee that the winning player will receive the prize. After all, you have no one to complain to. But, generally, they pay, even when it hit the pole.