Digital ticket, metaverse and 5G: technological innovations at Rock in Rio – 01/09/2022

The postponement of Rock In Rio from 2021 to 2022 because of the pandemic left fans frustrated, but at least it yielded something positive. With an extra year of preparation, the organizers of the festival that starts this Friday (2) managed to invest in more technologies to make life easier for fans at the Barra da Tijuca Olympic Park.

How to download the Rock In Rio digital ticket

The first change is already at the entrance. Bye electronic bracelets that could never leave the arm: now, like so many other events around the world, Rock in Rio has adopted a digital ticket, which is less cumbersome, safer and more sustainable.

The voucher can be downloaded directly to your cell phone. So, the first tip: go with the device fully charged, take a charger and, if possible, even a power pack (extra battery)

It is also important to download a digital wallet to store the ticket, because, according to Ingresso.com, a partner in this novelty, screen prints will not be accepted. Hard copies, then, don’t even think about it.

Enter the site through a browser, not the app Select the Rock in Rio tab and click on the performance day request Click on “Save” and fill in the details of who will be on the day In the case of an iPhone, it will be in Apple’s Wallet app. On Android phones, it will stay in Google Wallet. (You can download more than one ticket in the apps.)

Important tip: Virtual Incoming Transfer will only be available until the last minute of the day before the show.

5G across the Olympic Park

Taking advantage of the fact that 5G arrived in Rio de Janeiro on the 22nd, the new generation of data transmission will be available throughout the Olympic Park, offered by TIM.

This will be the first major test of the technology throughout Brazil: in theory, it allows for more connection stability even in areas with high user density. If all goes well, she will solve one of the main complaints at music festivals: the lack of signal to stream videos, post photos or even call a car from an app.

In all, there will be 25 antennas to ensure a good connection. One of the advantages of 5G is that these structures are much smaller, so they were “hidden” in boxes that blend into the scenography. There are also small antennas in the structure of the stages, including the Palco Mundo.

It is worth remembering, of course, that 5G only works on compatible cell phones. According to TIM estimates, only 10% of the public will already have this type of device (which should be equivalent to 10 thousand people per day, considering data from the last edition of the festival, in 2019).

Rock in Rio reaches the metaverse

The event will also have its space in the metaverse, called Rock in Verse. The project, created by the agency A-LAB, will be built inside an island in the Fortnite game.

They will be spaces inspired by the City of Rock. The player, for example, will be able to have an experience interacting with an original and exclusive song by the DJ duo Cat Dealers, who will perform on Sunday (4). In addition, another space will test the memory and knowledge of players about the history of Rock in Rio.

The code to access the location is 1795-5503-2935.

Security via drone, robot dog and facial recognition

Rock in Rio 2022 will have a robot dog to do security Image: Disclosure/SegurPro

The event will also have more than 130 surveillance cameras throughout the length of the Olympic Park. Two night cameras, one thermal, two perimeter radars, automated drones, 30 body cameras and facial recognition software are also promised.

Who else should appear in Stories, however, will be Yellow, equipment nicknamed “robot dog” because it moves on four “paws”. It is capable of detecting suspicious events and has already been tested at Rock in Rio Lisboa this year.

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro also said that it has been monitoring social media for a few weeks in order to discover gangs for forgery of tickets and cell phone thefts. Accreditation fraud has also been analyzed.