Discount PlayStation Games and Accessories on Amazon

Raju Singh 2 hours ago

Amazon’s Gamer Week is underway, where the retailer is offering PlayStation games and accessories at a discount. Customers can enjoy discounted pricing on a variety of products such as headsets, DualSenses and more.

Remember to choose products sold and delivered by Amazon to get the best out of the deals. And remember: Amazon Prime subscribers are entitled to free shipping and other perks like items on Prime Gaming and access to Prime Video.

Check out discounted PlayStation games and accessories:

  • DualSense Charging Base — from R$249.90 to R$169.99;
  • Dualsense Control – Starlight Blue – from BRL 499.90 to BRL 399.99;
  • Logitech G335 Gamer Headset — from BRL 375.90 to BRL 313.00;
  • Gaming Trust GXT488 Headset — from BRL 309.37 to BRL 269.10;
  • Logitech G435 Wireless Gaming Headset — from BRL 525.95 to BRL 494.00;
  • ASTRO Gaming A10 Headset — from BRL 599.90 for BRL 259.00;
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) – from BRL 249.90 for BRL 99.00;
  • Battlefield 2042 (PS4) — from BRL 299.90 for BRL 49.00;
  • Rainbow Six Extraction (PS4) — from BRL 259.90 to BRL 69.00;
  • Rainbow Six Extraction (PS5) — from BRL 299.90 to BRL 79.00;

In addition to discounted PlayStation games and accessories, there are still PS5 available for purchase on Amazon:

PS5 2

