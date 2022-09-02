Doctor is discharged and applauded in hospital lobby; Look

Doctor Jaqueline da Croce was released this Thursday (1), a week after being stabbed by a patient in a psychotic outbreak at a Family Health Strategy (ESF) unit in Primavera do Leste.

She was applauded by colleagues and patients who were on the unit as she left the room in a wheelchair.

According to Jaqueline’s brother, cardiologist Leandro da Croce, she was graced with a “miracle”, because in the face of blows, her clinical condition was much more likely to develop poorly.

Jaqueline suffered four perforations, one of them in the abdomen and almost having punctured her uterus. She is five months pregnant.

Leandro took the opportunity to thank both the team that attended her and the professionals at the unit where she was injured. Agility, according to him, ensured his sister’s survival.

“I would like to thank in a special way the Hospital das Clínicas that gave her the treatment here. The entire multidisciplinary team, doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, secretaries, cleaning staff, nutritionists. Anyway, the entire hospital team, who did a brilliant job, from her reception in the emergency, ”she said.

He gave special thanks to health worker Regy Rouse Lopes de Oliveira, who died trying to save the doctor.

“Thank you once again to the family of Regy Rouse, surely a heroine who will be remembered forever for the act of love she made, who always sought to serve and at the end of her life gave her life to save two people”.

The crime

Leandro also asked for the case to be dealt with rigorously by the authorities. “This criminal is unable to return to the streets, he is an extremely dangerous person, a monster who attacks pregnant women at work”.

According to him, in addition to being a “monster”, the man was a “coward”, for invading a place predominantly occupied by women.

Look: