Doctors perform emergency surgery and remove 46 kg tumor from patient in Rio

Doctors from Hospital São José do Avaí, in Itaperuna, in the interior of the state of Rio de Janeiro, performed an emergency surgery this Wednesday (31) and removed a tumor weighing approximately 46 kg from a patient.

The woman had lived with the tumor for at least 5 years and, according to the general surgeon, Glaucio Boechat, who performed the procedure, was admitted to the unit after feeling short of breath.

Also according to the professional, the patient is from Volta Grande (MG), is 45 years old, 1.53 meters tall and weighed 150 kg. After verifying the case, the team decided to make an emergency hospitalization.





Photo: Playback / Instagram

Two residents and an instrument technician participated in the operation, which lasted two hours, two anesthesiologists and an anesthesia resident, three nursing assistants, in addition to the surgeon. A biopsy of the material removed will identify where the tumor would have started.

The patient was admitted to the Intensive Care Center (ICU) of the hospital. She is lucid and stable. According to the surgeon in charge, she already talks and is breathing better, without the help of devices. The information is from G1.