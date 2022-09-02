Doctors remove 46 kg tumor from woman undergoing surgery in RJ

A woman had to undergo emergency surgery at a hospital in Itaperuna (RJ) to remove a 46 kg tumor. According to the doctor who performed the procedure, the patient is 45 years old, 1.52 meters tall and weighed 150 kg. She is hospitalized and is doing well.

“It was the biggest tumor that I have operated on and certainly one of the biggest that anyone has operated on. It’s not every day that you have surgery on a tumor of this size, no”, UOL, Glaucio Boechat, physician-surgeon with more than 20 years of career.

The procedure took place at Hospital São José do Avai, yesterday. The woman was admitted to the health unit feeling very short of breath because of the tumor.

After undergoing an image exam and medical evaluation, the team decided to remove it. In all, the procedure took about two hours.

The patient is from Minas Gerais but lived in Itaperuna. According to the surgeon, she had been living with the tumor for five years.

The origin of the disease may have been in the uterus, but information about the patient’s clinical condition will only be discovered after the biopsy result, which comes out within 20 days.

Surgeon Glaucio Boechat said that this was the biggest tumor he has ever operated on in 20 years of profession. Image: Personal Archive

The hospital is philanthropic, invests in high technology and the patient’s surgery was completely free, in partnership with SUS.

“There were about 13, 14 people in the operating room alone. The whole hospital mobilized to perform the procedure for this patient. She is well, stable, breathing without the help of devices, talking and eating. to go to the room and let us go home”.