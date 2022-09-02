Dollar today closes higher, quoted at R$ 5.238, after GDP release

The commercial dollar closed with a high of 0.71% at this Thursday’s session, the first of the month, quoted at R$ 5,238after the release of the Brazilian GDP (Gross Domestic Product), which recorded a rise for the fourth consecutive quarter since 2021, driven by the rise in the service sector.

According to data released this Thursday (1st) by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), the growth was 1.2% in relation to the first quarter of this year, totaling R$ 2.4 trillion in current values. In 2022, the first half accumulates a high of 2.5%. Compared to the same quarter of 2021, the growth is 3.2%, according to the IBGE.

This Thursday, the US currency was also boosted by data showing a new expansion of US manufacturing in August, a sign of economic resilience that tends to reinforce the arguments in favor of maintaining an aggressive stance on the part of the US central bank. United States, the Fed (Federal Reserve), in the fight against inflation in the country.

The Fed – which has already raised interest rates by 2.25 percentage points since March this year – is expected to promote another 0.75 point increase in borrowing costs at a meeting this month, according to market expectations.

The value of the dollar published daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Ibovespa also closes higher

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), rose in today’s session. The Stock Exchange closed the trading session with a rise of 0.81%, at 110,405.30 spots.

During Thursday’s session, the shares of Brazilian construction company MRV Engenharia (MRVE3), Cyrela (CYRE3) and Banco Pan (BPAN4) were among the biggest gains of the day.

*With Anna Satie and Anais Motta, from UOL, in São Paulo; and Reuters