Dommo (DMMO3), IRB (IRBR3) and other companies to keep an eye on today – Money Times

dome (DMMO3) and IRB (IRBR3) are some of the corporate highlights of this Friday (2), after the announcement of new operations the day before.

The oil company’s parent company closed a sale agreement for PRIORold PetroRio. For each common share of domeshareholders will receive 0.05 common share of PRIOR or R$1.85, a 6% premium over the closing of the last trading session.

According to domethere must be delivery to its shareholders of preferred shares that are mandatorily redeemable in shares issued by PRIO (PNA shares), so that the energy company will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the acquiring company.

IRB

The IRB Board of Directors approved the issuance of 1.2 billion new shares at R$1 per share. With that, the company raised R$ 1.2 billion.

The shares will be traded on the B3 from September 5th, and the physical and financial settlement of the shares will take place on September 6th.

The new share capital of IRB becomes R$ 5.4 billion, divided into 2.4 billion common shares and a special class preferred share owned by the Federal Government, the golden share.

Aliansce Sonae

THE Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) informed that it closed a contract for the sale of its entire stake in two mallsBoulevard Londrina Shopping and Boulevard Shopping Vila Velha.

Divestments totaled R$176.7 million, with a cap rate of 8.7%, based on the malls’ estimated NOI (net operating revenue) for 2022.

oncoclinics

THE oncoclinics (ONCO3) entered into a partnership with Unimed Nacional for the construction of a cancer treatment hospital in São Paulo.

According to the statement, the Cancer Center São Paulo will have 40,000 m² of built area, close to important roads in the city and with privileged visibility and accessibility.

root

THE Shell Brazil and the root (ROOT4) closed a partnership with the University of São Paulo (USP) for the production of renewable hydrogen (H2) from ethanol supplied by Raízen, informed the companies this Thursday.

*Collaborated Diana Cheng, Iasmin Rao Paiva and Renan Dantas, with information from Reuters

