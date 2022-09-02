Donovan Mitchell joins Cavaliers in mega trade with the Jazz in the NBA; see details

Point guard was looking for a new team after Jazz entered the reconstruction phase

O Cleveland Cavaliers acquired the star of Utah Jazz, Donovan Mitchellin an exchange, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jazz is getting Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, Collin Sextonthree unprotected first-round picks and two trade pick swaps, sources said.

Sexton will sign a four-year, $72 million fully guaranteed deal as part of a ‘sign and trade’ deal with Utah, KlutchSports’ Rich Paul told ESPN.

The Cavs are submitting their 2025, 2027 and 2029 first-round picks and pick trades in 2026 and 2028, sources said.

Mitchell, a three-time All-Star who turns 26 next week, joins a promising young Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in Cleveland.

Meanwhile, the Jazz remain committed to a rebuild that began in July with the All-Star center swap. Rudy Gobert for the Minnesota Timberwolves by five first-round picks. Utah has now gathered 13 unprotected or lightly protected picks by 2029.