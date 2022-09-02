Dony De Nuccio confesses orders from when he worked at Globo

Dony De Nuccio decided to give his opinion on Globo’s journalism and compared it to the time when he worked at the station

Dony De Nuccio for many years he dedicated himself to working in the Globe and was part of the journalism team. Her last job at the Marinho family station was anchoring the Jornal Hoje. Currently, however, the famous is linked to the SBT and made the switch to entertainment.

Regarding his work at Globo, Dony De Nuccio decided to talk about it by opening a question box on Instagram. At the time, a more curious internet user wanted to know if “in Globo’s journalism, the anchor has an opinion or just passes on the news that the broadcaster wants”.

The famous, in turn, did not run away from the answer. “Editorialized content follows the broadcaster’s guidelines, not the presenter’s convictions. That is, the anchor has an opinion, but cannot disclose it. Or rather… I couldn’t (in my time)”, shot Dony De Nuccio, who still snarled.

“Currently, from what can be observed, they have adopted a very unorthodox interpretation of the rules, where the journalists of the house can give their opinion (about politics on their social networks), as long as they are opinions that coincide with the editorial position of the broadcaster”, shot the famous.

He went on to say what he thought about the matter: “Attacking who she attacks, and defending who she defends. Something surprising for someone, like me, who comes from a school where the search for impartiality was not only desirable, but mandatory”, concluded Dony De Nuccio, exposing Globo on Instagram.

