Dream Theater plays after Iron Maiden at Rock in Rio and appeals: ‘Please don’t leave’ | Rock in Rio 2022

Dream Theater will close the first night of Rock in Rio, the famous day of metal. They are not headliners but will play after Iron Maiden on September 2nd. Just like in 2019, Bruce Dickinson’s band asked not to play after midnight.

At g1, guitarist John Petrucci appealed to headlining fans (“Please don’t leave after Maiden!”) and spoke about Dream Theater’s latest album. “A View From the Top of The World”, their 15th, was released last year.

Humorous and serene, the 55-year-old virtuoso American musician explained what he does to maintain the vigor of his performances and recalled when he was a boy struggling with his guitar to extract some sound from it: “My hands weren’t strong enough.”

g1 – What can your fans expect from the show at Rock in Rio?

John Petrucci – It’s the first time we’ve played at Rock in Rio. Although we’ve been to Rio many times and played in Brazil many times, we never played at the festival. So, we’re super excited. We’re on tour to support our latest album, so fans can expect a shorter version of our regular “Top Of The World” tour setlist, because we’re playing normally for two hours. The show will be a little shorter than that. And it’s going to be one too much, I think. We play after Iron Maiden, right? Which is going to be interesting… It’s probably going to be pretty late. But I hope everyone stays to see us.

g1 – You will close the first day of Rock in Rio, the ‘metal day’, the famous ‘Metal Day’. Is there any difference for you being in the last band of the night?

John Petrucci – Well, it’s interesting. We’ve done this before, we know that the kind of atmosphere at festivals is different than it’s usually at your own show, because there’s a lot of bands, these quick changes of stage. We’ve been in this situation before: we’ve played after KISS played and stuff like that. So it’s really hard to play after Iron Maiden. [Risos] I mean, I love Maiden. But we are confident that all our fans in Brazil will be happy to be at the festival, finally. Then it will be fun.

g1 – Yes, it will be. And what do you know about Rock in Rio? When I tell you ‘Rock in Rio’ what comes to your mind?

John Petrucci – For some reason I imagine “Rush in Rio”. That famous Rush performance in Rio [show da banda canadense no Maracanã, em 2002, mas fora do festival]. I just imagine this giant outdoor crowd in a great setting. Everything looks so much fun, it seems like there are a lot of people. That’s what I think.

g1 – I read that you recorded the album ‘A View from the Top of the World’ in your own studio. How did that affect the sound of the album?

John Petrucci – Before that same year [2020], I recorded my solo album ‘Terminal Velocity’ there. That was the first thing we recorded there and I thought it came out great, it sounded great. So we did the ‘Liquid Tension Experiment 3’ [álbum da superbanda de metal instrumental Liquid Tension Experiment] that summer and it turned out great too.

So with these two discs, we’ve fixed all the studio’s bugs. So when Dream Theater went to record there, we knew we could make a great record. It’s a really cool space, just ours. It’s our private hangout with a cool vibe. It’s all very comfortable and relaxed. I think all three records we’ve made so far sound amazing and that’s after recording in some of the biggest studios in the world. A lot of that has to do with our great engineer Jimmy T, our great producer Andy Sneap, and all the work they did on the record. Without these guys, it wouldn’t sound so good.

g1 – Where is the studio? It is near your home?

John Petrucci – Yes, it’s not far from where I live. It’s on Long Island [a leste da cidade de Nova York], where the band was formed. The location is very convenient.

g1 – How cool. I liked the lyrics of ‘The Alien’ [novo single] and it got me thinking about colonizing other planets and life beyond Earth. Do you think we’ll be alive to see this happening?

John Petrucci – Well these lyrics were written by James [LaBrie, vocalista do Dream Theater] and he said he was inspired by an interview he saw with Elon Musk, where he talked about terraforming and everything.

I don’t think it’s going to be something that will happen while I’m alive, but I can certainly see us moving towards that in the future. And you know what? Why not? Why not explore? What else is there beyond the earth? Everything is possible, right?

g1 – Yes. And how do you stay in shape to play guitar while maintaining intensity?

John Petrucci – There is only one answer to this, and that is practice. I still practice a lot of guitar and just try to keep my rhythm. The music that Dream Theater composes and plays, and my own solo music and other stuff that I’m in… all of this isn’t… easy. You have to be musically in shape for the tour. So practice is nothing short of essential.

g1 – I know you also exercise a lot, besides playing guitar, right?

John Petrucci – Yes this is true. I just got back from the gym, and it was a good workout. I keep doing that and I try to stay in shape, I try to fight the effects of aging and it makes me feel good. It’s also mentally good. And you feel strong when you have to do something like put a suitcase in a luggage compartment on an airplane. You don’t feel like you’re going to have a backache, get all sore.

g1 – And you can spend two hours straight doing a show…

John Petrucci – Yes, working out definitely helps with that.

g1 – I know you are a fan of ‘Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Game of Thrones’. And these two sagas gained new series, new spin-offs. Are you still interested, will you watch?

John Petrucci – I’m still a big fan. In fact, we… my wife and I watched “House of the Dragon” last night. I thought the episode was great. I was so happy that we were back in the world of ‘Game of Thrones’. So I’m excited about that and this new ‘Lord of the Rings’. I think the show premieres while we’re in South America, so I’ll have to figure out a way to watch it. [Risos]

g1 – Yes, it’s the beginning of September, you’ll be here…

John Petrucci – I’ll arrange to see the hotel then. Do you like this kind of series?

g1 – Yes, yes. I think the ‘Lord of the Rings’ one, I’ll watch it… Back to talking about guitars, how many do you have? Do you always like to play with the same one?

John Petrucci – I have as many guitars as you can imagine from all these years of collecting. I’m kind of constantly changing who I play with. But at home, I have a lot of them and there are some that I play more, I get them every day. But the great thing about these instruments is that they are all equally amazing. So it doesn’t really matter which one… people even say ‘so what’s your favorite?’ They’re all my favorites. It’s like having a collection of, I don’t know, Lamborghinis. All of them are “cool”.

g1 – And the more, the better.

John Petrucci – Exactly.

g1 – I heard that the first song you played on guitar was “Hey Hey, My My”, by Neil Young. What do you remember of that day?

John Petrucci – I remember going over to Kevin Moore’s house, our first keyboard player who lived on the corner of my street, and I started playing that riff, you know? I remember playing guitar… and I think people who play guitar will relate to that: at first, it’s really hard to even play just one chord. I remember, I can still remember, even though it was a long time ago, that I couldn’t even do an eyelash. My hands weren’t strong enough or I was having a hard time switching between basic chords. Until you get that skill and get some strength in your hands… it’s kind of hard, but that was a long time ago. Then I finally learned how to do it.

g1 – I think you could live wherever you wanted and chose to live in the same city where you formed the band. Could you tell me why you chose Long Island?

John Petrucci – You know, that happens to a lot of people. You tend to live where your family is. So, you prefer to be close to everyone. Here in New York [estado americano onde fica Long Island] it’s where I was born and raised, where most of my family is growing up and raising children. We wanted them to be close to their grandparents and cousins ​​and aunts and uncles and… So we stayed here, but obviously there are so many beautiful places in the world to live for sure.

But you tend to live where your family is and you take root there too. But beyond all that, I love New York. I love this region, I love the East Coast and the fact that we have all the changing seasons and you can experience everything.

g1 – It makes perfect sense. My last question: what would you say to Iron Maiden fans so they don’t leave Rock in Rio and see the Dream Theater show?